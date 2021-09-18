Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bears (0-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Chicago and Cincinnati Stats
- The Bears put up 23.3 points per game last year, 3.2 fewer than the Bengals gave up per matchup (26.5).
- The Bears collected 331.4 yards per game last season, 57.8 fewer yards than the 389.2 the Bengals allowed per outing.
- The Bears turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.
- The Bengals scored 3.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Bears surrendered (23.1) last season.
- The Bengals averaged 319.8 yards per game last year, 25.1 fewer yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.
- The Bengals turned the ball over six more times (24 total) than the Bears forced turnovers (18) last year.
Bears Impact Players
- Andy Dalton threw for 2,170 yards (144.7 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes (216-for-333), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
- David Montgomery took 247 carries for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also caught 54 passes for 438 yards and two TDs.
- Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes for 1,250 yards last year while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 151 times, and averaged 78.1 receiving yards.
- Khalil Mack had a solid body of work a year ago, registering nine sacks, 11 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
- In his most recent campaign, Roquan Smith collected 139 tackles, 18 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 2,688 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes last year, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (268.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 142 yards and three TDs.
- Joe Mixon ran for 428 yards on 119 attempts (47.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one TD.
- Last year Tee Higgins was targeted 108 times and had 67 catches for 908 yards and six touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 12 TFL and 25 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Vonn Bell racked up 114 tackles and three TFL.
- Last season Jessie Bates III reeled in three interceptions and added 107 tackles, two TFL, and 15 passes defended.
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Rams
L 34-14
Away
9/19/2021
Bengals
-
Home
9/26/2021
Browns
-
Away
10/3/2021
Lions
-
Home
10/10/2021
Raiders
-
Away
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Minnesota
W 27-24
Home
9/19/2021
Chicago
-
Away
9/26/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
9/30/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
10/10/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
