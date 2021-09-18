Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (0-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Bengals

Chicago and Cincinnati Stats

  • The Bears put up 23.3 points per game last year, 3.2 fewer than the Bengals gave up per matchup (26.5).
  • The Bears collected 331.4 yards per game last season, 57.8 fewer yards than the 389.2 the Bengals allowed per outing.
  • The Bears turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.
  • The Bengals scored 3.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Bears surrendered (23.1) last season.
  • The Bengals averaged 319.8 yards per game last year, 25.1 fewer yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.
  • The Bengals turned the ball over six more times (24 total) than the Bears forced turnovers (18) last year.

Bears Impact Players

  • Andy Dalton threw for 2,170 yards (144.7 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes (216-for-333), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
  • David Montgomery took 247 carries for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also caught 54 passes for 438 yards and two TDs.
  • Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes for 1,250 yards last year while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 151 times, and averaged 78.1 receiving yards.
  • Khalil Mack had a solid body of work a year ago, registering nine sacks, 11 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
  • In his most recent campaign, Roquan Smith collected 139 tackles, 18 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow threw for 2,688 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes last year, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (268.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 142 yards and three TDs.
  • Joe Mixon ran for 428 yards on 119 attempts (47.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one TD.
  • Last year Tee Higgins was targeted 108 times and had 67 catches for 908 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Trey Hendrickson showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 12 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Vonn Bell racked up 114 tackles and three TFL.
  • Last season Jessie Bates III reeled in three interceptions and added 107 tackles, two TFL, and 15 passes defended.

Bears Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Rams

L 34-14

Away

9/19/2021

Bengals

-

Home

9/26/2021

Browns

-

Away

10/3/2021

Lions

-

Home

10/10/2021

Raiders

-

Away

Bengals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Minnesota

W 27-24

Home

9/19/2021

Chicago

-

Away

9/26/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

9/30/2021

Jacksonville

-

Home

10/10/2021

Green Bay

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

