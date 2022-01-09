How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-9) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cleveland and Cincinnati Stats
- The Browns average just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).
- The Browns collect 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals allow per contest.
- The Browns have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (19).
- This season the Bengals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).
- The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up per matchup (319.6).
- This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).
Browns Impact Players
- Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) and eight scores.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones has hauled in 31 passes for a team best 559 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.
- Myles Garrett has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 16 TFL and 50 tackles.
- Anthony Walker's 106 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- John Johnson has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 57 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended 16 this season.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
John Johnson
S
Hamstring
Questionable
Kareem Hunt
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Troy Hill
CB
Knee
Questionable
Ronnie Harrison
S
Ankle
Questionable
Greedy Williams
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
David Njoku
TE
Shoulder
Questionable
Austin Hooper
TE
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Chubb
RB
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
Ifeadi Odenigbo
DE
Biceps
Full Participation In Practice
Malik McDowell
DT
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Elijah Lee
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game), 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- Samaje Perine has picked up a team-high 246 rushing yards (15.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- This year Ja'Marr Chase has 79 catches for a team-high 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Sam Hubbard has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12 TFL and 62 tackles.
- Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
D.J. Reader
DT
Rest
Out
Joe Burrow
QB
Rest
Out
Cameron Sample
DE
Hamstring
Out
Jalen Davis
CB
Ankle
Out
Sam Hubbard
DE
Thigh
Questionable
C.J. Uzomah
TE
Knee
Questionable
Fred Johnson
OT
Shin
Limited Participation In Practice
Evan McPherson
K
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Raiders
L 16-14
Home
12/25/2021
Packers
L 24-22
Away
1/3/2022
Steelers
L 26-14
Away
1/9/2022
Bengals
-
Home
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Denver
W 15-10
Away
12/26/2021
Baltimore
W 41-21
Home
1/2/2022
Kansas City
W 34-31
Home
1/9/2022
Cleveland
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.