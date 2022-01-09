Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-9) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland and Cincinnati Stats

The Browns average just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).

The Browns collect 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals allow per contest.

The Browns have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (19).

This season the Bengals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).

The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up per matchup (319.6).

This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) and eight scores.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has hauled in 31 passes for a team best 559 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.

Myles Garrett has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 16 TFL and 50 tackles.

Anthony Walker's 106 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

John Johnson has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 57 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended 16 this season.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status John Johnson S Hamstring Questionable Kareem Hunt RB Ankle Questionable Troy Hill CB Knee Questionable Ronnie Harrison S Ankle Questionable Greedy Williams CB Shoulder Questionable David Njoku TE Shoulder Questionable Austin Hooper TE Hand Full Participation In Practice Jadeveon Clowney DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Nick Chubb RB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Ifeadi Odenigbo DE Biceps Full Participation In Practice Malik McDowell DT Neck Full Participation In Practice Elijah Lee LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game), 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Samaje Perine has picked up a team-high 246 rushing yards (15.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.

This year Ja'Marr Chase has 79 catches for a team-high 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Sam Hubbard has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12 TFL and 62 tackles.

Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Reader DT Rest Out Joe Burrow QB Rest Out Cameron Sample DE Hamstring Out Jalen Davis CB Ankle Out Sam Hubbard DE Thigh Questionable C.J. Uzomah TE Knee Questionable Fred Johnson OT Shin Limited Participation In Practice Evan McPherson K Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Raiders L 16-14 Home 12/25/2021 Packers L 24-22 Away 1/3/2022 Steelers L 26-14 Away 1/9/2022 Bengals - Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Denver W 15-10 Away 12/26/2021 Baltimore W 41-21 Home 1/2/2022 Kansas City W 34-31 Home 1/9/2022 Cleveland - Away

