How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-9) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals

Cleveland and Cincinnati Stats

  • The Browns average just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).
  • The Browns collect 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals allow per contest.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (19).
  • This season the Bengals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).
  • The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up per matchup (319.6).
  • This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).

Browns Impact Players

  • Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) and eight scores.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones has hauled in 31 passes for a team best 559 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.
  • Myles Garrett has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 16 TFL and 50 tackles.
  • Anthony Walker's 106 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
  • John Johnson has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 57 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended 16 this season.

Browns Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

John Johnson

S

Hamstring

Questionable

Kareem Hunt

RB

Ankle

Questionable

Troy Hill

CB

Knee

Questionable

Ronnie Harrison

S

Ankle

Questionable

Greedy Williams

CB

Shoulder

Questionable

David Njoku

TE

Shoulder

Questionable

Austin Hooper

TE

Hand

Full Participation In Practice

Jadeveon Clowney

DE

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Nick Chubb

RB

Chest

Limited Participation In Practice

Ifeadi Odenigbo

DE

Biceps

Full Participation In Practice

Malik McDowell

DT

Neck

Full Participation In Practice

Elijah Lee

LB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game), 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • Samaje Perine has picked up a team-high 246 rushing yards (15.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • This year Ja'Marr Chase has 79 catches for a team-high 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
  • Sam Hubbard has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12 TFL and 62 tackles.
  • Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Bengals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

D.J. Reader

DT

Rest

Out

Joe Burrow

QB

Rest

Out

Cameron Sample

DE

Hamstring

Out

Jalen Davis

CB

Ankle

Out

Sam Hubbard

DE

Thigh

Questionable

C.J. Uzomah

TE

Knee

Questionable

Fred Johnson

OT

Shin

Limited Participation In Practice

Evan McPherson

K

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Browns Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Raiders

L 16-14

Home

12/25/2021

Packers

L 24-22

Away

1/3/2022

Steelers

L 26-14

Away

1/9/2022

Bengals

-

Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Denver

W 15-10

Away

12/26/2021

Baltimore

W 41-21

Home

1/2/2022

Kansas City

W 34-31

Home

1/9/2022

Cleveland

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
