The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) square off on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium in a battle of AFC North opponents. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -2.5 47.5

Cincinnati and Cleveland Stats

The Bengals score 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns allow (22.5).

The Bengals rack up 363.1 yards per game, 58.2 more yards than the 304.9 the Browns allow per outing.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Browns have forced (5).

This year the Browns average just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals allow (20.3).

The Browns collect 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.

This year the Browns have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (9).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,215 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes (167-for-246), with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions (276.9 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has picked up a team-leading 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) and five scores. He has tacked on 17 receptions for 148 yards and two TDs.

Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 60 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 786 yards (98.3 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 70 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Bengals Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Browns Impact Players

This season, Baker Mayfield has collected 1,699 passing yards (212.4 per game) while connecting on 136 of 204 passes (66.7%), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Nick Chubb has rushed for a team-high 584 yards on 106 carries (73.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

This season David Njoku has 20 catches and leads the team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 10.5 sacks and has added 11.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Anthony Walker's 43 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Malcolm Smith has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Browns Injuries: No Injuries Listed

