Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

The Denver Broncos (7-6) match up against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Denver and Cincinnati Stats

The Broncos average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per matchup the Bengals allow.

The Broncos average just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345) than the Bengals give up per matchup (349.8).

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bengals have forced (17).

The Bengals rack up 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos allow (17.5).

The Bengals rack up 34 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow (324.8).

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

Broncos Impact Players

This season Teddy Bridgewater has 2,954 passing yards (227.2 yards per game) while going 273-for-404 (67.6%) and tossing 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Javonte Williams has taken 155 carries for a team-high 743 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He's also caught 34 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns through the air.

Courtland Sutton has been targeted 78 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 658 yards (50.6 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Dre'Mont Jones has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 27 tackles.

This season Kenny Young has racked up 75 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Justin Simmons has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 64 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended 13 this season.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Bobby Massie OT Hip Questionable Kenny Young LB Concussion Doubtful Dre'Mont Jones DE Foot Doubtful Nate Hairston CB Neck Questionable Javonte Williams RB Knee Questionable Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb Questionable Caden Sterns S Shoulder Questionable Kareem Jackson S Back Did Not Participate In Practice Tim Patrick WR Hand Full Participation In Practice Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has 3,483 passing yards (267.9 per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage (284-for-413), throwing for 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 1,036 yards on 245 attempts (79.7 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He also averages 15.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 98 times and has 60 catches, leading his team with 1,035 yards (79.6 per game) while hauling in 10 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 29 tackles.

Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Vernon Hargreaves III CB Illness Out Isaiah Prince OT Illness Out Trey Hill C Illness Questionable Markus Bailey LB Neck Questionable Logan Wilson LB Shoulder Out Trey Hopkins C Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Hendrickson DE Back Did Not Participate In Practice Clark Harris LS Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Tupou DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Stanley Morgan Jr. WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Hakeem Adeniji OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Chris Evans RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Chargers W 28-13 Home 12/5/2021 Chiefs L 22-9 Away 12/12/2021 Lions W 38-10 Home 12/19/2021 Bengals - Home 12/26/2021 Raiders - Away 1/2/2022 Chargers - Away

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Pittsburgh W 41-10 Home 12/5/2021 Los Angeles L 41-22 Home 12/12/2021 San Francisco L 26-23 Home 12/19/2021 Denver - Away 12/26/2021 Baltimore - Home 1/2/2022 Kansas City - Home

