Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands the ball off to running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (7-6) match up against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Bengals

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

    Denver and Cincinnati Stats

    • The Broncos average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per matchup the Bengals allow.
    • The Broncos average just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345) than the Bengals give up per matchup (349.8).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bengals have forced (17).
    • The Bengals rack up 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos allow (17.5).
    • The Bengals rack up 34 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow (324.8).
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

    Broncos Impact Players

    • This season Teddy Bridgewater has 2,954 passing yards (227.2 yards per game) while going 273-for-404 (67.6%) and tossing 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • Javonte Williams has taken 155 carries for a team-high 743 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He's also caught 34 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns through the air.
    • Courtland Sutton has been targeted 78 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 658 yards (50.6 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Dre'Mont Jones has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 27 tackles.
    • This season Kenny Young has racked up 75 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • Justin Simmons has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 64 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended 13 this season.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Bobby Massie

    OT

    Hip

    Questionable

    Kenny Young

    LB

    Concussion

    Doubtful

    Dre'Mont Jones

    DE

    Foot

    Doubtful

    Nate Hairston

    CB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Javonte Williams

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Thumb

    Questionable

    Caden Sterns

    S

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Kareem Jackson

    S

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tim Patrick

    WR

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bradley Chubb

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Stephen Weatherly

    OLB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has 3,483 passing yards (267.9 per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage (284-for-413), throwing for 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 1,036 yards on 245 attempts (79.7 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He also averages 15.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 98 times and has 60 catches, leading his team with 1,035 yards (79.6 per game) while hauling in 10 touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 29 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Vernon Hargreaves III

    CB

    Illness

    Out

    Isaiah Prince

    OT

    Illness

    Out

    Trey Hill

    C

    Illness

    Questionable

    Markus Bailey

    LB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Logan Wilson

    LB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trey Hendrickson

    DE

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Clark Harris

    LS

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Josh Tupou

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Stanley Morgan Jr.

    WR

    Thigh

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tee Higgins

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Hakeem Adeniji

    OG

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chris Evans

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Chargers

    W 28-13

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Chiefs

    L 22-9

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lions

    W 38-10

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 41-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 41-22

    Home

    12/12/2021

    San Francisco

    L 26-23

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

