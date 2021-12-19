Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (7-6) match up against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Denver and Cincinnati Stats
- The Broncos average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per matchup the Bengals allow.
- The Broncos average just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345) than the Bengals give up per matchup (349.8).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bengals have forced (17).
- The Bengals rack up 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos allow (17.5).
- The Bengals rack up 34 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow (324.8).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).
Broncos Impact Players
- This season Teddy Bridgewater has 2,954 passing yards (227.2 yards per game) while going 273-for-404 (67.6%) and tossing 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Javonte Williams has taken 155 carries for a team-high 743 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He's also caught 34 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns through the air.
- Courtland Sutton has been targeted 78 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 658 yards (50.6 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Dre'Mont Jones has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 27 tackles.
- This season Kenny Young has racked up 75 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- Justin Simmons has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 64 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended 13 this season.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Bobby Massie
OT
Hip
Questionable
Kenny Young
LB
Concussion
Doubtful
Dre'Mont Jones
DE
Foot
Doubtful
Nate Hairston
CB
Neck
Questionable
Javonte Williams
RB
Knee
Questionable
Shelby Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Thumb
Questionable
Caden Sterns
S
Shoulder
Questionable
Kareem Jackson
S
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tim Patrick
WR
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Bradley Chubb
OLB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Stephen Weatherly
OLB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has 3,483 passing yards (267.9 per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage (284-for-413), throwing for 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 1,036 yards on 245 attempts (79.7 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He also averages 15.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 98 times and has 60 catches, leading his team with 1,035 yards (79.6 per game) while hauling in 10 touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 29 tackles.
- Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Vernon Hargreaves III
CB
Illness
Out
Isaiah Prince
OT
Illness
Out
Trey Hill
C
Illness
Questionable
Markus Bailey
LB
Neck
Questionable
Logan Wilson
LB
Shoulder
Out
Trey Hopkins
C
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trey Hendrickson
DE
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Clark Harris
LS
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Tupou
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Stanley Morgan Jr.
WR
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Tee Higgins
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Hakeem Adeniji
OG
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Evans
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Chargers
W 28-13
Home
12/5/2021
Chiefs
L 22-9
Away
12/12/2021
Lions
W 38-10
Home
12/19/2021
Bengals
-
Home
12/26/2021
Raiders
-
Away
1/2/2022
Chargers
-
Away
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Pittsburgh
W 41-10
Home
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
L 41-22
Home
12/12/2021
San Francisco
L 26-23
Home
12/19/2021
Denver
-
Away
12/26/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
1/2/2022
Kansas City
-
Home
