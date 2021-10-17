    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jack Heflin (90) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), background, in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

    The Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-5) team on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals

    Cincinnati and Detroit Stats

    • The Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).
    • The Bengals collect 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions allow per outing.
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (6).
    • The Lions put up 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals surrender.
    • The Lions average 339.6 yards per game, only 12 fewer than the 351.6 the Bengals allow.
    • The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has passed for 1,269 yards (104-for-145), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions (253.8 yards per game).
    • Joe Mixon has 93 rushing attempts for a team-best 386 rushing yards (77.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has 23 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 456 receiving yards (91.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson's 46 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Mike Thomas

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    D'Ante Smith

    OG

    Knee

    Out

    Joe Mixon

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jackson Carman

    OG

    Not injury related

    Questionable

    Quinton Spain

    OG

    Personal

    Full Participation In Practice

    Darius Phillips

    CB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Joe Burrow

    QB

    Throat

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • This season Jared Goff has recorded 1,303 passing yards (260.6 per game) while going 131-for-196 (66.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.
    • Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-best 244 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 101 yards .
    • Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 30 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles and three passes defended five this season.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jonah Jackson

    OG

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Amani Oruwariye

    CB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    T.J. Hockenson

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Trey Flowers

    OLB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jamaal Williams

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Steelers

    W 24-10

    Away

    9/30/2021

    Jaguars

    W 24-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Packers

    L 25-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Lions

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Baltimore

    L 19-17

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Chicago

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Minnesota

    L 19-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
