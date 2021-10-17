How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-5) team on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Ford Field
Cincinnati and Detroit Stats
- The Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).
- The Bengals collect 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions allow per outing.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (6).
- The Lions put up 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals surrender.
- The Lions average 339.6 yards per game, only 12 fewer than the 351.6 the Bengals allow.
- The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has passed for 1,269 yards (104-for-145), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions (253.8 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has 93 rushing attempts for a team-best 386 rushing yards (77.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 23 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 456 receiving yards (91.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 46 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mike Thomas
WR
Ankle
Questionable
D'Ante Smith
OG
Knee
Out
Joe Mixon
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Trey Hopkins
C
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jackson Carman
OG
Not injury related
Questionable
Quinton Spain
OG
Personal
Full Participation In Practice
Darius Phillips
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Joe Burrow
QB
Throat
Full Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- This season Jared Goff has recorded 1,303 passing yards (260.6 per game) while going 131-for-196 (66.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.
- Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-best 244 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 101 yards .
- Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 12 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 30 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles and three passes defended five this season.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jonah Jackson
OG
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Amani Oruwariye
CB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Knee
Questionable
Trey Flowers
OLB
Knee
Questionable
Jamaal Williams
RB
Hip
Questionable
D'Andre Swift
RB
Groin
Questionable
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Steelers
W 24-10
Away
9/30/2021
Jaguars
W 24-21
Home
10/10/2021
Packers
L 25-22
Home
10/17/2021
Lions
-
Away
10/24/2021
Ravens
-
Away
10/31/2021
Jets
-
Away
11/7/2021
Browns
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Baltimore
L 19-17
Home
10/3/2021
Chicago
L 24-14
Away
10/10/2021
Minnesota
L 19-17
Away
10/17/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
10/24/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
10/31/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
11/14/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
