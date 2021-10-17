Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jack Heflin (90) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), background, in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-5) team on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati and Detroit Stats

The Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).

The Bengals collect 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions allow per outing.

The Bengals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (6).

The Lions put up 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals surrender.

The Lions average 339.6 yards per game, only 12 fewer than the 351.6 the Bengals allow.

The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has passed for 1,269 yards (104-for-145), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions (253.8 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has 93 rushing attempts for a team-best 386 rushing yards (77.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 23 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 456 receiving yards (91.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 46 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mike Thomas WR Ankle Questionable D'Ante Smith OG Knee Out Joe Mixon RB Ankle Questionable Trey Hopkins C Knee Full Participation In Practice Jackson Carman OG Not injury related Questionable Quinton Spain OG Personal Full Participation In Practice Darius Phillips CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Joe Burrow QB Throat Full Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

This season Jared Goff has recorded 1,303 passing yards (260.6 per game) while going 131-for-196 (66.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-best 244 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 101 yards .

Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 12 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 30 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles and three passes defended five this season.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonah Jackson OG Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Amani Oruwariye CB Hip Full Participation In Practice T.J. Hockenson TE Knee Questionable Trey Flowers OLB Knee Questionable Jamaal Williams RB Hip Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Groin Questionable

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Steelers W 24-10 Away 9/30/2021 Jaguars W 24-21 Home 10/10/2021 Packers L 25-22 Home 10/17/2021 Lions - Away 10/24/2021 Ravens - Away 10/31/2021 Jets - Away 11/7/2021 Browns - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Baltimore L 19-17 Home 10/3/2021 Chicago L 24-14 Away 10/10/2021 Minnesota L 19-17 Away 10/17/2021 Cincinnati - Home 10/24/2021 Los Angeles - Away 10/31/2021 Philadelphia - Home 11/14/2021 Pittsburgh - Away

Regional restrictions apply.