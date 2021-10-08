Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30

The top team in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers (3-1), visit the No. 1 team from the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1), at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Cincinnati

Favorite Spread Total Packers -3 50.5

Green Bay and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the Packers rack up 5.0 more points per game (23.8) than the Bengals surrender (18.8).

The Packers collect 318.0 yards per game, only 5.0 fewer than the 323.0 the Bengals give up per contest.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over four times, while the Bengals have forced four.

The Bengals rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 the Packers give up.

The Bengals collect only 14.0 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up (311.5).

This season the Bengals have five turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (6).

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 897 yards while connecting on 64.5% of his passes (80-for-124), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (224.3 yards per game).

Aaron Jones has taken 56 carries for a team-leading 206 rushing yards (51.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also hauled in 13 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Davante Adams has 31 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 373 receiving yards (93.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 1.5 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 39 tackles and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Packers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has 988 passing yards (247.0 per game) with a 72.9% completion percentage (78-for-107), throwing for nine touchdowns with four interceptions.

Joe Mixon has taken 83 attempts for a team-leading 353 rushing yards (88.3 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 17 catches (25 targets) and paces his team with 297 receiving yards (74.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season B.J. Hill leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Bengals Injuries: No Injuries Listed

