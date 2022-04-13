How to Watch the Cincinnati Bengals Online

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last season. Will they be able to go the distance this year?

Bengals fans may have been discouraged when the first overall pick, Joe Burrow, went down with an ACL injury in this rookie year. It's always tough to tell how a player will respond following that injury. Burrow responded the only way he knows how to, and that's by winning. Cincinnati drafted Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow's college teammate, at the receiver position to help give him yet another weapon to choose from. Cincinnati geared up for a great season with Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon coming out of the backfield.

In his second season, Burrow led the league in completion percentage. He also led in yards averaged and yards gained per attempt. He was also sacked more than any other quarterback. Cincinnati addressed the offensive line play in the offseason by signing La'el Collins, Alex Kappa, and Ted Karras. Though Cincinnati is near the bottom of the first round of the NFL Draft, it should still get a quality player.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Picks

1st round: 31st overall

2nd round: 63rd overall

3rd round: 95th overall

4th round: 136th overall

5th round: 174th overall

6th round: 209th overall

7th round: 226th overall

Few people outside of Cincinnati considered this team a Super Bowl contender this quickly after drafting Burrow, but the team proved what it could do. It will be essential to see how the team responds following a Super Bowl run. Cincinnati had a meteoric rise to the top of the NFL standings last season and is likely to stay there despite losing to the Rams in the Super Bowl. This team has been built to contend for several years to come.

