Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) head into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium on a three-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -7.5 45.5

Cincinnati and Jacksonville Stats

The Bengals score 7.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Jaguars give up (30.3).

The Bengals collect 124.0 fewer yards per game (294.0), than the Jaguars give up per outing (418.0).

The Bengals have turned the ball over five times this season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

This year the Jaguars rack up just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18.0).

The Jaguars collect 315.0 yards per game, only 2.0 fewer than the 317.0 the Bengals allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has thrown for 640 yards while connecting on 70.7% of his passes (53-for-75), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (213.3 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has run for a team-best 286 yards (95.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase has grabbed 11 passes for a team best 220 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.

B.J. Hill has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 30 tackles and three interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injuries: Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder), Mackensie Alexander: Doubtful (Ribs), Mike Daniels: Out (Elbow), Logan Wilson: Out (Concussion)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has 669 passing yards (223.0 per game) with a 54.2% completion percentage (64-for-118), throwing for five touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 46 rushing yards on nine carries.

James Robinson has run for a team-leading 160 yards on 31 carries (53.3 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 30.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 92 yards.

This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 17 receptions and leads the team with 194 yards (64.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

This season Josh Allen leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Myles Jack has racked up 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Andrew Wingard has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injuries: Brandon Linder: Out (Knee), Daniel Ekuale: Out (Ankle), Stephen Hauschka: Questionable (Right Knee)

