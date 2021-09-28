Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) head into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium on a three-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Jacksonville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bengals
-7.5
45.5
Cincinnati and Jacksonville Stats
- The Bengals score 7.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Jaguars give up (30.3).
- The Bengals collect 124.0 fewer yards per game (294.0), than the Jaguars give up per outing (418.0).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five times this season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
- This year the Jaguars rack up just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18.0).
- The Jaguars collect 315.0 yards per game, only 2.0 fewer than the 317.0 the Bengals allow.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has thrown for 640 yards while connecting on 70.7% of his passes (53-for-75), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (213.3 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has run for a team-best 286 yards (95.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ja'Marr Chase has grabbed 11 passes for a team best 220 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.
- B.J. Hill has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and eight tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 30 tackles and three interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bengals Injuries: Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder), Mackensie Alexander: Doubtful (Ribs), Mike Daniels: Out (Elbow), Logan Wilson: Out (Concussion)
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has 669 passing yards (223.0 per game) with a 54.2% completion percentage (64-for-118), throwing for five touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 46 rushing yards on nine carries.
- James Robinson has run for a team-leading 160 yards on 31 carries (53.3 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 30.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 92 yards.
- This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 17 receptions and leads the team with 194 yards (64.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- This season Josh Allen leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Myles Jack has racked up 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Andrew Wingard has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Jaguars Injuries: Brandon Linder: Out (Knee), Daniel Ekuale: Out (Ankle), Stephen Hauschka: Questionable (Right Knee)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
30
2021
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)