Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) go on the road to take on the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 30, 2022. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, January 30, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats
- The Chiefs put up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals give up (22.1).
- The Chiefs average 46 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).
- This year the Bengals score 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).
- The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 368.9 the Chiefs give up.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).
Chiefs Impact Players
- This year Patrick Mahomes II has 4,839 passing yards (284.6 yards per game) while going 436-for-658 (66.3%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 381 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.4 yards per game.
- Darrel Williams has run for a team-best 558 yards (32.8 YPG) and six touchdowns. He also has 452 receiving yards on 47 catches and two touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has been targeted 159 times and has 111 catches, leading his team with 1,239 yards (72.9 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
- Chris Jones has notched a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
- Nick Bolton has totaled 112 tackles and 11 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyrann Mathieu
S
Concussion
Questionable
Darrel Williams
RB
Toe
Questionable
Rashad Fenton
CB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Andrew Wylie
OG
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Charvarius Ward
CB
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Jones
DT
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Mecole Hardman
WR
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and a 70.4% completion percentage, throwing 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has run for a team-leading 1,205 yards on 292 attempts (70.9 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 per game) while also scoring 13 touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Josh Tupou
DT
Knee
Questionable
Stanley Morgan Jr.
WR
Hamstring
Doubtful
Cameron Sample
DE
Groin
Doubtful
Keandre Jones
LB
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Tee Higgins
WR
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Joe Burrow
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Broncos
W 28-24
Away
1/16/2022
Steelers
W 42-21
Home
1/23/2022
Bills
W 42-36
Home
1/30/2022
Bengals
-
Home
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Cleveland
L 21-16
Away
1/15/2022
Las Vegas
W 26-19
Home
1/22/2022
Tennessee
W 19-16
Away
1/30/2022
Kansas City
-
Away
