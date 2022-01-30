Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) go on the road to take on the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 30, 2022. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

  • The Chiefs put up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals give up (22.1).
  • The Chiefs average 46 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).
  • This year the Bengals score 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).
  • The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 368.9 the Chiefs give up.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

  • This year Patrick Mahomes II has 4,839 passing yards (284.6 yards per game) while going 436-for-658 (66.3%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 381 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.4 yards per game.
  • Darrel Williams has run for a team-best 558 yards (32.8 YPG) and six touchdowns. He also has 452 receiving yards on 47 catches and two touchdowns.
  • Tyreek Hill has been targeted 159 times and has 111 catches, leading his team with 1,239 yards (72.9 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
  • Chris Jones has notched a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
  • Nick Bolton has totaled 112 tackles and 11 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Tyrann Mathieu

S

Concussion

Questionable

Darrel Williams

RB

Toe

Questionable

Rashad Fenton

CB

Back

Full Participation In Practice

Andrew Wylie

OG

Elbow

Full Participation In Practice

Charvarius Ward

CB

Neck

Full Participation In Practice

Chris Jones

DT

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Mecole Hardman

WR

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and a 70.4% completion percentage, throwing 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
  • Joe Mixon has run for a team-leading 1,205 yards on 292 attempts (70.9 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 per game) while also scoring 13 touchdowns.
  • Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 34 tackles.
  • Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Josh Tupou

DT

Knee

Questionable

Stanley Morgan Jr.

WR

Hamstring

Doubtful

Cameron Sample

DE

Groin

Doubtful

Keandre Jones

LB

Thumb

Full Participation In Practice

Tee Higgins

WR

Thumb

Full Participation In Practice

Joe Burrow

QB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Broncos

W 28-24

Away

1/16/2022

Steelers

W 42-21

Home

1/23/2022

Bills

W 42-36

Home

1/30/2022

Bengals

-

Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Cleveland

L 21-16

Away

1/15/2022

Las Vegas

W 26-19

Home

1/22/2022

Tennessee

W 19-16

Away

1/30/2022

Kansas City

-

Away



How To Watch

January
30
2022

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


