Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) go on the road to take on the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 30, 2022. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Sunday, January 30, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

The Chiefs put up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals give up (22.1).

The Chiefs average 46 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).

This year the Bengals score 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 368.9 the Chiefs give up.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

This year Patrick Mahomes II has 4,839 passing yards (284.6 yards per game) while going 436-for-658 (66.3%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 381 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.4 yards per game.

Darrel Williams has run for a team-best 558 yards (32.8 YPG) and six touchdowns. He also has 452 receiving yards on 47 catches and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has been targeted 159 times and has 111 catches, leading his team with 1,239 yards (72.9 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

Chris Jones has notched a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.

Nick Bolton has totaled 112 tackles and 11 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyrann Mathieu S Concussion Questionable Darrel Williams RB Toe Questionable Rashad Fenton CB Back Full Participation In Practice Andrew Wylie OG Elbow Full Participation In Practice Charvarius Ward CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Chris Jones DT Groin Full Participation In Practice Mecole Hardman WR Hip Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and a 70.4% completion percentage, throwing 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has run for a team-leading 1,205 yards on 292 attempts (70.9 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 per game) while also scoring 13 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Tupou DT Knee Questionable Stanley Morgan Jr. WR Hamstring Doubtful Cameron Sample DE Groin Doubtful Keandre Jones LB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Thumb Full Participation In Practice Joe Burrow QB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Broncos W 28-24 Away 1/16/2022 Steelers W 42-21 Home 1/23/2022 Bills W 42-36 Home 1/30/2022 Bengals - Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Cleveland L 21-16 Away 1/15/2022 Las Vegas W 26-19 Home 1/22/2022 Tennessee W 19-16 Away 1/30/2022 Kansas City - Away

