The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) meet the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -3.5 51

Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the Chiefs put up 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).

The Chiefs average 51.2 more yards per game (396.1) than the Bengals give up per matchup (344.9).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

The Bengals put up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs surrender (20.4).

The Bengals average only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up (362.2).

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has posted 4,310 passing yards (287.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (383-for-579) while firing 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 302 yards on the ground via 55 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-leading 517 yards (34.5 YPG) and scored four touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 104 catches (on 146 targets) and leads the team with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

Chris Jones has notched a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Nick Bolton has collected 102 tackles and 11.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Sammy Watkins: Out (Calf), Le'Veon Bell: Questionable (Knee), Derrick Nnadi: Questionable (Knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Out (Ankle), Tyreek Hill: Out (Hamstring), Mike Remmers: Out (Back), Ben Niemann: Out (Hamstring)

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,159 rushing yards (77.3 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns. He has tacked on 35 catches for 274 yards with three receiving touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 68 catches (112 targets) and paces his team with 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Vonn Bell has collected 92 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Logan Wilson leads the team with four interceptions and has added 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

Bengals Injuries: Logan Wilson: Out (Ankle), B.J. Finney: Out (Abdomen), William Jackson III: Out (Concussion)

