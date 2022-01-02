Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

    The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) meet the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

    Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

    Chiefs vs Bengals Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chiefs

    -3.5

    51

    Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

    • This year, the Chiefs put up 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).
    • The Chiefs average 51.2 more yards per game (396.1) than the Bengals give up per matchup (344.9).
    • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).
    • The Bengals put up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs surrender (20.4).
    • The Bengals average only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up (362.2).
    • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has posted 4,310 passing yards (287.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (383-for-579) while firing 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 302 yards on the ground via 55 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-leading 517 yards (34.5 YPG) and scored four touchdowns.
    • Tyreek Hill has 104 catches (on 146 targets) and leads the team with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
    • Chris Jones has notched a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton has collected 102 tackles and 11.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Chiefs Injuries: Sammy Watkins: Out (Calf), Le'Veon Bell: Questionable (Knee), Derrick Nnadi: Questionable (Knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Out (Ankle), Tyreek Hill: Out (Hamstring), Mike Remmers: Out (Back), Ben Niemann: Out (Hamstring)

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
    • Joe Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,159 rushing yards (77.3 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns. He has tacked on 35 catches for 274 yards with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has 68 catches (112 targets) and paces his team with 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Vonn Bell has collected 92 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Logan Wilson leads the team with four interceptions and has added 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

    Bengals Injuries: Logan Wilson: Out (Ankle), B.J. Finney: Out (Abdomen), William Jackson III: Out (Concussion)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Patriots

    3 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    3 minutes ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Colts

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    3 minutes ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    3 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit after he throws by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 073
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Titans

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy