How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) meet the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats
- This year, the Chiefs put up 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).
- The Chiefs average 51.2 more yards per game (396.1) than the Bengals give up per matchup (344.9).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).
- The Bengals put up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs surrender (20.4).
- The Bengals average only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up (362.2).
- The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has posted 4,310 passing yards (287.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (383-for-579) while firing 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 302 yards on the ground via 55 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-leading 517 yards (34.5 YPG) and scored four touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has 104 catches (on 146 targets) and leads the team with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
- Chris Jones has notched a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
- Nick Bolton has collected 102 tackles and 11.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Chiefs Injuries: Sammy Watkins: Out (Calf), Le'Veon Bell: Questionable (Knee), Derrick Nnadi: Questionable (Knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Out (Ankle), Tyreek Hill: Out (Hamstring), Mike Remmers: Out (Back), Ben Niemann: Out (Hamstring)
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,159 rushing yards (77.3 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns. He has tacked on 35 catches for 274 yards with three receiving touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 68 catches (112 targets) and paces his team with 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Vonn Bell has collected 92 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Logan Wilson leads the team with four interceptions and has added 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.
Bengals Injuries: Logan Wilson: Out (Ankle), B.J. Finney: Out (Abdomen), William Jackson III: Out (Concussion)
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
