Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium and will aim to extend a four-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Raiders

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -6 48.5

Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats

This year, the Bengals score just 1.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Raiders give up (25.8).

The Bengals average 361.5 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 337.2 the Raiders allow per outing.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (15).

The Raiders put up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals allow.

The Raiders collect 363.8 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 350.8 the Bengals give up.

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

This season Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 yards per game) while going 366-for-520 (70.4%) and tossing 34 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 1,205 yards (70.9 per game) and picked up 13 touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards, hauling in 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has grabbed 81 passes for a team-high 1,455 yards plus 13 touchdowns. He averages 85.6 receiving yards per game.

This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 14.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injuries: LeShaun Sims: Doubtful (Not Injury Related), Shawn Williams: Out (Calf), Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder)

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has 4,804 passing yards (282.6 per game) with a 68.4% completion percentage (428-for-626), throwing for 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has racked up a team-high 872 rushing yards (51.3 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He has added 54 catches for 348 yards .

Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 128 times and has 103 catches, leading his team with 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) while also scoring nine touchdowns.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Denzel Perryman has racked up 154 tackles and 5.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Nate Hobbs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 71 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended 17 this season.

Raiders Injuries: No Injuries Listed

