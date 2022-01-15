Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium and will aim to extend a four-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bengals
-6
48.5
Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats
- This year, the Bengals score just 1.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Raiders give up (25.8).
- The Bengals average 361.5 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 337.2 the Raiders allow per outing.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (15).
- The Raiders put up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals allow.
- The Raiders collect 363.8 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 350.8 the Bengals give up.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
Bengals Impact Players
- This season Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 yards per game) while going 366-for-520 (70.4%) and tossing 34 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 1,205 yards (70.9 per game) and picked up 13 touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards, hauling in 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has grabbed 81 passes for a team-high 1,455 yards plus 13 touchdowns. He averages 85.6 receiving yards per game.
- This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 14.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injuries: LeShaun Sims: Doubtful (Not Injury Related), Shawn Williams: Out (Calf), Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder)
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has 4,804 passing yards (282.6 per game) with a 68.4% completion percentage (428-for-626), throwing for 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has racked up a team-high 872 rushing yards (51.3 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He has added 54 catches for 348 yards .
- Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 128 times and has 103 catches, leading his team with 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) while also scoring nine touchdowns.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman has racked up 154 tackles and 5.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Nate Hobbs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 71 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended 17 this season.
Raiders Injuries: No Injuries Listed
