    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks through for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Cleveland kept a halftime lead to clinch a 41-16 win over the Bengals. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9

    The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Bengals

    Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).
    • The Bengals average only 1.3 more yards per game (361.4), than the Raiders allow per matchup (360.1).
    • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (11).
    • This year the Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals allow (22.6).
    • The Raiders collect 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals give up per outing (361.2).
    • This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,497 yards while completing 68.2% of his passes (195-for-286), with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (277.4 yards per game).
    • Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-high 636 yards (70.7 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 194 receiving yards on 22 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has 44 catches (on 73 targets) and leads the team with 835 receiving yards (92.8 per game) while hauling in seven touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson's 76 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyler Shelvin

    DT

    Knee

    Out

    Auden Tate

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Markus Bailey

    LB

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has thrown for 2,826 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (314 yards per game).
    • Josh Jacobs has taken 80 attempts for a team-leading 296 rushing yards (32.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 149 yards (16.6 receiving yards per game).
    • Darren Waller has hauled in 44 receptions for 494 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 54.9 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman's 102 tackles and two TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 70 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended nine this season.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jalen Richard

    RB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Keisean Nixon

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    Nick Kwiatkoski

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Alec Ingold

    FB

    Knee

    Out

    Brandon Facyson

    CB

    Finger

    Questionable

    Dillon Stoner

    WR

    Achilles

    Full Participation In Practice

    Amik Robertson

    CB

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Yannick Ngakoue

    DE

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Ravens

    W 41-17

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Jets

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Browns

    L 41-16

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    49ers

    -

    Home

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Philadelphia

    W 33-22

    Home

    11/7/2021

    New York

    L 23-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Kansas City

    L 41-14

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
