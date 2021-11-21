Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks through for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Cleveland kept a halftime lead to clinch a 41-16 win over the Bengals. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats

The Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).

The Bengals average only 1.3 more yards per game (361.4), than the Raiders allow per matchup (360.1).

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (11).

This year the Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals allow (22.6).

The Raiders collect 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals give up per outing (361.2).

This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,497 yards while completing 68.2% of his passes (195-for-286), with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (277.4 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-high 636 yards (70.7 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 194 receiving yards on 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 44 catches (on 73 targets) and leads the team with 835 receiving yards (92.8 per game) while hauling in seven touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 20 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 76 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyler Shelvin DT Knee Out Auden Tate WR Thigh Questionable Markus Bailey LB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 2,826 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (314 yards per game).

Josh Jacobs has taken 80 attempts for a team-leading 296 rushing yards (32.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 149 yards (16.6 receiving yards per game).

Darren Waller has hauled in 44 receptions for 494 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 54.9 receiving yards per game.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL and 17 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 102 tackles and two TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 70 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended nine this season.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Richard RB Ribs Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Out Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Out Alec Ingold FB Knee Out Brandon Facyson CB Finger Questionable Dillon Stoner WR Achilles Full Participation In Practice Amik Robertson CB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Yannick Ngakoue DE Back Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Ravens W 41-17 Away 10/31/2021 Jets L 34-31 Away 11/7/2021 Browns L 41-16 Home 11/21/2021 Raiders - Away 11/28/2021 Steelers - Home 12/5/2021 Chargers - Home 12/12/2021 49ers - Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Philadelphia W 33-22 Home 11/7/2021 New York L 23-16 Away 11/14/2021 Kansas City L 41-14 Home 11/21/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/25/2021 Dallas - Away 12/5/2021 Washington - Home 12/12/2021 Kansas City - Away

