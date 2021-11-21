How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats
- The Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).
- The Bengals average only 1.3 more yards per game (361.4), than the Raiders allow per matchup (360.1).
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (11).
- This year the Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals allow (22.6).
- The Raiders collect 22.7 more yards per game (383.9) than the Bengals give up per outing (361.2).
- This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,497 yards while completing 68.2% of his passes (195-for-286), with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (277.4 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-high 636 yards (70.7 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 194 receiving yards on 22 catches and two touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 44 catches (on 73 targets) and leads the team with 835 receiving yards (92.8 per game) while hauling in seven touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 20 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 76 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyler Shelvin
DT
Knee
Out
Auden Tate
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Markus Bailey
LB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has thrown for 2,826 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (314 yards per game).
- Josh Jacobs has taken 80 attempts for a team-leading 296 rushing yards (32.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 149 yards (16.6 receiving yards per game).
- Darren Waller has hauled in 44 receptions for 494 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 54.9 receiving yards per game.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL and 17 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 102 tackles and two TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
- Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 70 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended nine this season.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jalen Richard
RB
Ribs
Questionable
Keisean Nixon
CB
Ankle
Out
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
Ankle
Out
Alec Ingold
FB
Knee
Out
Brandon Facyson
CB
Finger
Questionable
Dillon Stoner
WR
Achilles
Full Participation In Practice
Amik Robertson
CB
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Ravens
W 41-17
Away
10/31/2021
Jets
L 34-31
Away
11/7/2021
Browns
L 41-16
Home
11/21/2021
Raiders
-
Away
11/28/2021
Steelers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Chargers
-
Home
12/12/2021
49ers
-
Home
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Philadelphia
W 33-22
Home
11/7/2021
New York
L 23-16
Away
11/14/2021
Kansas City
L 41-14
Home
11/21/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/25/2021
Dallas
-
Away
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/12/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.