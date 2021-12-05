How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bengals
-3
50
Cincinnati and Los Angeles Stats
- The Bengals put up 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per contest the Chargers surrender.
- The Bengals rack up only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.2).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- The Chargers score 24.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Bengals surrender (20.5).
- The Chargers rack up 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals give up per contest (348.2).
- The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,835 yards while connecting on 69.3% of his passes (235-for-339), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (257.7 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has churned out a team-high 924 rushing yards (84.0 per game) plus 11 touchdowns. He has augmented his performance with 26 catches for 192 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 82 times and has 50 catches, leading his team with 906 yards (82.4 ypg) while also scoring eight touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 7.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 87 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injuries: Alex Redmond: Out (Concussion), Darius Phillips: Questionable (Illness), Christian Covington: Questionable (Illness), B.J. Finney: Questionable (Back), Clark Harris: Questionable (Illness), Xavier Williams: Questionable (Back), Brandon Wilson: Questionable (Hamstring), Tony Brown: Out (Hamstring), Mike Thomas: Questionable (Hamstring)
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,230 passing yards (293.6 per game), 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 243 rushing yards on 43 carries with two touchdowns.
- Austin Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 604 yards on 135 attempts (54.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also averages 43.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for a team-high 473 yards and seven touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen has hauled in 81 catches for 895 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 81.4 receiving yards per game.
- Joey Bosa has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Derwin James has 93 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Chargers Injuries: Casey Hayward Jr.: Questionable (Groin), Troymaine Pope: Questionable (Neck), Joe Reed: Questionable (Ribs), Uchenna Nwosu: Questionable (Chest), Denzel Perryman: Doubtful (Back), Kalen Ballage: Questionable (Ankle)
Regional restrictions apply.