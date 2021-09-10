Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

September 10, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) hit the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Vikings

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

Vikings vs Bengals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Vikings

-3

-110

-110

47.5

-108

-112

-162

+137

Minnesota and Cincinnati Stats

  • The Vikings racked up 26.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Bengals gave up.
  • The Vikings averaged 393.3 yards per game last year, just 4.1 more than the 389.2 the Bengals allowed per contest.
  • The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last year, six more turnovers than the Bengals forced (17).
  • The Bengals averaged 19.4 points per game last year, 10.3 fewer than the Vikings surrendered (29.7).
  • The Bengals averaged 319.8 yards per game last year, 73.5 fewer yards than the 393.3 the Vikings allowed per outing.
  • Last year the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (22).

Vikings Impact Players

  • Kirk Cousins threw for 4,265 yards last season (266.6 yards per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes (349-of-516), with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • Dalvin Cook took 312 carries for 1,557 rushing yards a season ago (97.3 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 361 yards (22.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
  • Last season, Justin Jefferson was targeted 125 times and notched 88 catches for 1,400 yards (87.5 ypg) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • Everson Griffen had a strong body of work a year ago, notching 6.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Eric Kendricks totaled 107 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions.
  • Harrison Smith intercepted five passes while adding 89 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended a season ago.

Bengals Impact Players

  • Last year Joe Burrow racked up 2,688 passing yards (268.8 yards per game) while going 264-for-404 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He tacked on 142 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per game.
  • Joe Mixon took 119 attempts for 428 rushing yards a season ago (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (15.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
  • Last season Tee Higgins was targeted 108 times and amassed 67 catches for 908 yards (56.8 ypg) with six touchdowns.
  • Trey Hendrickson put together a strong body of work a year ago, notching 13.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Vonn Bell's 2020 campaign saw him total 114 tackles and 3.0 TFL.
  • Jessie Bates III picked off three passes and tacked on 107 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 15 passes defended last season.

Vikings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Bengals

-

Away

9/19/2021

Cardinals

-

Away

9/26/2021

Seahawks

-

Home

10/3/2021

Browns

-

Home

Bengals Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Minnesota

-

Home

9/19/2021

Chicago

-

Away

9/26/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

9/30/2021

Jacksonville

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

