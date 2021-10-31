Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon scores on a 21-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. Mixonscore

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) go on the road to meet the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Cincinnati and New York Stats

The Bengals average 27 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per matchup the Jets allow.

The Bengals collect 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets give up per outing.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (4).

This season the Jets rack up five fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals give up (18.3).

The Jets collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals allow per contest (339.9).

The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has posted 1,956 passing yards (279.4 YPG) with a 68.9% completion percentage (146-for-212) while throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Joe Mixon has run for a team-best 539 yards (77 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 35 catches (51 targets) and paces his team with 754 receiving yards (107.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 13 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 58 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jackson Carman OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Trey Hendrickson DE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Trey Hopkins C Knee Full Participation In Practice Chris Evans RB Hamstring Out Auden Tate WR Thigh Questionable

Jets Impact Players

This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 1,168 passing yards (194.7 per game) while connecting on 104 of 181 passes (57.5%), with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Michael Carter has churned out a team-best 202 rushing yards (33.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 17 receptions for 131 yards .

Corey Davis has reeled in 24 passes for a team best 349 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and averages 58.2 yards per game.

This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 22 tackles.

This season C.J. Mosley has collected 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Keelan Cole has intercepted zero passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status C.J. Mosley LB Hamstring Questionable Shaq Lawson DE Wrist Questionable Tyler Kroft TE Back Questionable Ashtyn Davis S Shoulder Questionable Zach Wilson QB Knee Out Quincy Williams LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Trevon Wesco TE Knee Out Bryce Huff DE Back Out Joe Flacco QB Non-injury Full Participation In Practice Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring Out Corey Davis WR Hip Doubtful

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Packers L 25-22 Home 10/17/2021 Lions W 34-11 Away 10/24/2021 Ravens W 41-17 Away 10/31/2021 Jets - Away 11/7/2021 Browns - Home 11/21/2021 Raiders - Away 11/28/2021 Steelers - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Tennessee W 27-24 Home 10/10/2021 Atlanta L 27-20 Away 10/24/2021 New England L 54-13 Away 10/31/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/4/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/14/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/21/2021 Miami - Home

