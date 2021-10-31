How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) go on the road to meet the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Cincinnati and New York Stats
- The Bengals average 27 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per matchup the Jets allow.
- The Bengals collect 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets give up per outing.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
- This season the Jets rack up five fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals give up (18.3).
- The Jets collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals allow per contest (339.9).
- The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has posted 1,956 passing yards (279.4 YPG) with a 68.9% completion percentage (146-for-212) while throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has run for a team-best 539 yards (77 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 35 catches (51 targets) and paces his team with 754 receiving yards (107.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 58 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jackson Carman
OG
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Trey Hendrickson
DE
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Trey Hopkins
C
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Evans
RB
Hamstring
Out
Auden Tate
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Jets Impact Players
- This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 1,168 passing yards (194.7 per game) while connecting on 104 of 181 passes (57.5%), with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Michael Carter has churned out a team-best 202 rushing yards (33.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 17 receptions for 131 yards .
- Corey Davis has reeled in 24 passes for a team best 349 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and averages 58.2 yards per game.
- This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 22 tackles.
- This season C.J. Mosley has collected 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- Keelan Cole has intercepted zero passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
C.J. Mosley
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Shaq Lawson
DE
Wrist
Questionable
Tyler Kroft
TE
Back
Questionable
Ashtyn Davis
S
Shoulder
Questionable
Zach Wilson
QB
Knee
Out
Quincy Williams
LB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Trevon Wesco
TE
Knee
Out
Bryce Huff
DE
Back
Out
Joe Flacco
QB
Non-injury
Full Participation In Practice
Tevin Coleman
RB
Hamstring
Out
Corey Davis
WR
Hip
Doubtful
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Packers
L 25-22
Home
10/17/2021
Lions
W 34-11
Away
10/24/2021
Ravens
W 41-17
Away
10/31/2021
Jets
-
Away
11/7/2021
Browns
-
Home
11/21/2021
Raiders
-
Away
11/28/2021
Steelers
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Tennessee
W 27-24
Home
10/10/2021
Atlanta
L 27-20
Away
10/24/2021
New England
L 54-13
Away
10/31/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/4/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/14/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/21/2021
Miami
-
Home
