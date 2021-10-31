Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon scores on a 21-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. Mixonscore

    The Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) go on the road to meet the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Bengals

    Cincinnati and New York Stats

    • The Bengals average 27 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per matchup the Jets allow.
    • The Bengals collect 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets give up per outing.
    • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
    • This season the Jets rack up five fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals give up (18.3).
    • The Jets collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals allow per contest (339.9).
    • The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has posted 1,956 passing yards (279.4 YPG) with a 68.9% completion percentage (146-for-212) while throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has run for a team-best 539 yards (77 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has 35 catches (51 targets) and paces his team with 754 receiving yards (107.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 58 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jackson Carman

    OG

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trey Hendrickson

    DE

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Evans

    RB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Auden Tate

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Jets Impact Players

    • This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 1,168 passing yards (194.7 per game) while connecting on 104 of 181 passes (57.5%), with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has churned out a team-best 202 rushing yards (33.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 17 receptions for 131 yards .
    • Corey Davis has reeled in 24 passes for a team best 349 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and averages 58.2 yards per game.
    • This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 22 tackles.
    • This season C.J. Mosley has collected 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
    • Keelan Cole has intercepted zero passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    C.J. Mosley

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Shaq Lawson

    DE

    Wrist

    Questionable

    Tyler Kroft

    TE

    Back

    Questionable

    Ashtyn Davis

    S

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Zach Wilson

    QB

    Knee

    Out

    Quincy Williams

    LB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trevon Wesco

    TE

    Knee

    Out

    Bryce Huff

    DE

    Back

    Out

    Joe Flacco

    QB

    Non-injury

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tevin Coleman

    RB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Corey Davis

    WR

    Hip

    Doubtful

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Packers

    L 25-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Lions

    W 34-11

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Ravens

    W 41-17

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Tennessee

    W 27-24

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Atlanta

    L 27-20

    Away

    10/24/2021

    New England

    L 54-13

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
