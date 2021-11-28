Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium in an AFC North clash. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -3.5 43.5

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh Stats

This year, the Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers allow (22.6).

The Bengals average 354.1 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 367.3 the Steelers give up per matchup.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (9).

This year the Steelers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals give up (21.6).

The Steelers average 328.0 yards per game, 24.9 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Bengals allow.

The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 11 takeaways.

Bengals Impact Players

This year Joe Burrow has 2,645 passing yards (264.5 yards per game) while going 215-for-315 (68.3%) and throwing 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has 180 attempts for a team-leading 759 rushing yards (75.9 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 194 receiving yards (19.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 47 receptions for 867 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and averages 86.7 receiving yards per game.

This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 81 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injuries: Markus Bailey: Questionable (Hamstring), Mackensie Alexander: Questionable (Hamstring), Giovani Bernard: Questionable (Concussion), Mike Thomas: Doubtful (Hamstring)

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has 2,259 passing yards (225.9 per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage (224-for-343), throwing for 13 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Najee Harris has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 49 passes for a team-high 337 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Diontae Johnson has been targeted 95 times and has 59 catches, leading his team with 714 yards (71.4 per game) while also scoring four touchdowns.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

This season Joe Schobert has racked up 67 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 49 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and seven passes defended 10 this season.

Steelers Injuries: Joe Haden: Questionable (Knee), Jaylen Samuels: Out (Quadricep)

Regional restrictions apply.