September 24, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben roethlisberger is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Raiders won the game 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) square off on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati Stats

  • The Steelers put up 26 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Bengals allowed.
  • The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per outing (389.2) last year.
  • The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.
  • Last year the Bengals averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers surrendered (19.5).
  • The Bengals averaged only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (305.8) last season.
  • The Bengals had 24 giveaways last year, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Steelers Impact Players

  • Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • Benny Snell Jr. took 111 attempts for 368 rushing yards a season ago (23 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Last season Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and collected 88 catches for 923 yards with seven touchdowns.
  • T.J. Watt put together an impressive stat line of 15 sacks, 23 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception last year.
  • Joe Schobert racked up 141 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions over his last campaign.
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Steelers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Justin Layne

CB

Achilles

Did Not Participate In Practice

Joe Haden

CB

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Marcus Allen

LB

Abdomen

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ben Roethlisberger

QB

Pectoral

Limited Participation In Practice

T.J. Watt

LB

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Eric Ebron

TE

Coaches decision

Did Not Participate In Practice

Carlos Davis

DT

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Alex Highsmith

LB

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Devin Bush Jr.

LB

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Diontae Johnson

WR

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow racked up 2,688 passing yards (268.8 per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage last year (264-for-404), throwing for 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He added 142 rushing yards on 37 carries and three rushing TDs.
  • Joe Mixon rushed for 428 yards on 119 attempts (47.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one TD.
  • Last year Tee Higgins was targeted 108 times and recorded 67 catches for 908 yards with six touchdowns.
  • Trey Hendrickson put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 13.5 sacks, 12 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Vonn Bell collected 114 tackles and three TFL over his 2020 campaign.
  • Jessie Bates III picked off three passes and tacked on 107 tackles, two TFL, and 15 passes defended last season.

Bengals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Darius Phillips

CB

Rest

Full Participation In Practice

Trae Waynes

CB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Josh Tupou

DT

Personal

Full Participation In Practice

Larry Ogunjobi

DT

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Xavier Su'a-Filo

OG

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tee Higgins

WR

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Steelers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Bills

W 23-16

Away

9/19/2021

Raiders

L 26-17

Home

9/26/2021

Bengals

-

Home

10/3/2021

Packers

-

Away

10/10/2021

Broncos

-

Home

10/17/2021

Seahawks

-

Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Minnesota

W 27-24

Home

9/19/2021

Chicago

L 20-17

Away

9/26/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

9/30/2021

Jacksonville

-

Home

10/10/2021

Green Bay

-

Home

10/17/2021

Detroit

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

