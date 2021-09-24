AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) square off on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Pittsburgh and Cincinnati Stats
- The Steelers put up 26 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Bengals allowed.
- The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per outing (389.2) last year.
- The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.
- Last year the Bengals averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers surrendered (19.5).
- The Bengals averaged only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (305.8) last season.
- The Bengals had 24 giveaways last year, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Benny Snell Jr. took 111 attempts for 368 rushing yards a season ago (23 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Last season Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and collected 88 catches for 923 yards with seven touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt put together an impressive stat line of 15 sacks, 23 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception last year.
- Joe Schobert racked up 141 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions over his last campaign.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Layne
CB
Achilles
Did Not Participate In Practice
Joe Haden
CB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Marcus Allen
LB
Abdomen
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Limited Participation In Practice
T.J. Watt
LB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Ebron
TE
Coaches decision
Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlos Davis
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alex Highsmith
LB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Devin Bush Jr.
LB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Diontae Johnson
WR
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow racked up 2,688 passing yards (268.8 per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage last year (264-for-404), throwing for 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He added 142 rushing yards on 37 carries and three rushing TDs.
- Joe Mixon rushed for 428 yards on 119 attempts (47.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one TD.
- Last year Tee Higgins was targeted 108 times and recorded 67 catches for 908 yards with six touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 13.5 sacks, 12 TFL and 25 tackles.
- Vonn Bell collected 114 tackles and three TFL over his 2020 campaign.
- Jessie Bates III picked off three passes and tacked on 107 tackles, two TFL, and 15 passes defended last season.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darius Phillips
CB
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Trae Waynes
CB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Tupou
DT
Personal
Full Participation In Practice
Larry Ogunjobi
DT
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Xavier Su'a-Filo
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tee Higgins
WR
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Bills
W 23-16
Away
9/19/2021
Raiders
L 26-17
Home
9/26/2021
Bengals
-
Home
10/3/2021
Packers
-
Away
10/10/2021
Broncos
-
Home
10/17/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Minnesota
W 27-24
Home
9/19/2021
Chicago
L 20-17
Away
9/26/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
9/30/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
10/10/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
10/17/2021
Detroit
-
Away
