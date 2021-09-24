Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben roethlisberger is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Raiders won the game 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) square off on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati Stats

The Steelers put up 26 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Bengals allowed.

The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per outing (389.2) last year.

The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.

Last year the Bengals averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers surrendered (19.5).

The Bengals averaged only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (305.8) last season.

The Bengals had 24 giveaways last year, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Benny Snell Jr. took 111 attempts for 368 rushing yards a season ago (23 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Last season Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and collected 88 catches for 923 yards with seven touchdowns.

T.J. Watt put together an impressive stat line of 15 sacks, 23 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception last year.

Joe Schobert racked up 141 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions over his last campaign.

Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Layne CB Achilles Did Not Participate In Practice Joe Haden CB Groin Full Participation In Practice Marcus Allen LB Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Eric Ebron TE Coaches decision Did Not Participate In Practice Carlos Davis DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Alex Highsmith LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Devin Bush Jr. LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Diontae Johnson WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow racked up 2,688 passing yards (268.8 per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage last year (264-for-404), throwing for 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He added 142 rushing yards on 37 carries and three rushing TDs.

Joe Mixon rushed for 428 yards on 119 attempts (47.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one TD.

Last year Tee Higgins was targeted 108 times and recorded 67 catches for 908 yards with six touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 13.5 sacks, 12 TFL and 25 tackles.

Vonn Bell collected 114 tackles and three TFL over his 2020 campaign.

Jessie Bates III picked off three passes and tacked on 107 tackles, two TFL, and 15 passes defended last season.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darius Phillips CB Rest Full Participation In Practice Trae Waynes CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Josh Tupou DT Personal Full Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Su'a-Filo OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Tee Higgins WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Bills W 23-16 Away 9/19/2021 Raiders L 26-17 Home 9/26/2021 Bengals - Home 10/3/2021 Packers - Away 10/10/2021 Broncos - Home 10/17/2021 Seahawks - Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Minnesota W 27-24 Home 9/19/2021 Chicago L 20-17 Away 9/26/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 9/30/2021 Jacksonville - Home 10/10/2021 Green Bay - Home 10/17/2021 Detroit - Away

Regional restrictions apply.