How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) go on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Cincinnati
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-2
49
San Francisco and Cincinnati Stats
- This year, the 49ers score 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals allow (22.3).
- The 49ers collect 365.1 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 349.4 the Bengals give up per contest.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).
- The Bengals put up 27.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 49ers give up (23.2).
- The Bengals rack up 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers allow.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (14).
49ers Impact Players
- This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,641 passing yards (220.1 yards per game) while going 207-for-310 (66.8%) and connecting on 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has 165 attempts for a team-leading 759 rushing yards (63.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 12.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Fred Warner has totaled 92 tackles and 4.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended 12 this season.
49ers Injuries: Tom Compton: Out (Concussion), Hroniss Grasu: Out (Knee), K'Waun Williams: Questionable (Ankle), D.J. Jones: Doubtful (Ankle), Kevin Givens: Out (Not Injury Related), Emmanuel Moseley: Doubtful (Hamstring)
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has 3,135 passing yards (261.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has taken 227 carries for a team-leading 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for 192 yards (16.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
- Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 55 receptions for 958 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He averages 79.8 receiving yards per game.
- This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 11.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bengals Injuries: Brandon Wilson: Questionable (Hamstring), Mackensie Alexander: Questionable (Knee), Tee Higgins: Questionable (Hamstring)
