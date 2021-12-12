Skip to main content
    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5

    The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) go on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. 49ers

    Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

    49ers vs Bengals Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    49ers

    -2

    49

    San Francisco and Cincinnati Stats

    • This year, the 49ers score 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals allow (22.3).
    • The 49ers collect 365.1 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 349.4 the Bengals give up per contest.
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).
    • The Bengals put up 27.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 49ers give up (23.2).
    • The Bengals rack up 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers allow.
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (14).

    49ers Impact Players

    • This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,641 passing yards (220.1 yards per game) while going 207-for-310 (66.8%) and connecting on 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has 165 attempts for a team-leading 759 rushing yards (63.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 12.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has totaled 92 tackles and 4.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended 12 this season.

    49ers Injuries: Tom Compton: Out (Concussion), Hroniss Grasu: Out (Knee), K'Waun Williams: Questionable (Ankle), D.J. Jones: Doubtful (Ankle), Kevin Givens: Out (Not Injury Related), Emmanuel Moseley: Doubtful (Hamstring)

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has 3,135 passing yards (261.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has taken 227 carries for a team-leading 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for 192 yards (16.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 55 receptions for 958 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He averages 79.8 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 11.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bengals Injuries: Brandon Wilson: Questionable (Hamstring), Mackensie Alexander: Questionable (Knee), Tee Higgins: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

