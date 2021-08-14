How to Watch Bengals at Buccaneers

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bengals and Buccaneers open their preseason with wildly different outlooks for this coming season.
Author:

Joe Burrow is back under center for the Bengals after a knee injury cut his rookie season short, and the QB could lead Cincinnati to new heights as the team kicks off the post season against the defending Super Bowl champion. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2021 season in a completely different situation. The team is coming off its second-ever Super Bowl championship and returns all 22 of its starters from that squad. Led by seven-time champ Tom Brady, the Buccaneers once again look like a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Brady signed with Tampa Bay before last season after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots. It paid off right away for the Bucs, and they hope they can find that magic again this year. Brady may get the headlines, but don't forget about the defense. Its loaded once again after shutting down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and will be one of the toughest in the league in 2021-22.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It will be surprising if Burrow plays much, and Brady is unlikely to take the field, so this game will be a battle of the backups right away. The name to keep an eye on is Bucs' quarterback Kyle Trask. He is listed as the fourth-string QB, but he had an impressive collegiate career at Florida and could be the quarterback of the future in Tampa.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Fighters

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Packers

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

New York Jets Zach Wilson
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Giants

Tampa Bay Bucs Tom Brady
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill
NFL

How to Watch Saints at Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Jaguars

LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC

Chicago Cubs Rafael Ortega
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Marlins

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy