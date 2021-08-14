How to Watch Bengals at Buccaneers

Joe Burrow is back under center for the Bengals after a knee injury cut his rookie season short, and the QB could lead Cincinnati to new heights as the team kicks off the post season against the defending Super Bowl champion.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2021 season in a completely different situation. The team is coming off its second-ever Super Bowl championship and returns all 22 of its starters from that squad. Led by seven-time champ Tom Brady, the Buccaneers once again look like a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Brady signed with Tampa Bay before last season after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots. It paid off right away for the Bucs, and they hope they can find that magic again this year. Brady may get the headlines, but don't forget about the defense. Its loaded once again after shutting down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and will be one of the toughest in the league in 2021-22.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It will be surprising if Burrow plays much, and Brady is unlikely to take the field, so this game will be a battle of the backups right away. The name to keep an eye on is Bucs' quarterback Kyle Trask. He is listed as the fourth-string QB, but he had an impressive collegiate career at Florida and could be the quarterback of the future in Tampa.

Regional restrictions may apply.