Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155

Two division leaders -- the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (12-5) and the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) meet January 22, 2022 at Nissan Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Bengals

Tennessee and Cincinnati Stats

  • This year, the Titans rack up just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals give up (22.1).
  • The Titans collect 342.5 yards per game, only 8.3 fewer than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per contest.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Titans give up (20.8).
  • The Bengals average 31.7 more yards per game (361.5) than the Titans give up per matchup (329.8).
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Titans have 22 takeaways.

Titans Impact Players

  • This season Ryan Tannehill has 3,734 passing yards (219.6 yards per game) while going 357-for-531 (67.2%) and connecting on 21 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has added 270 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.
  • Derrick Henry has run for a team-high 937 yards (55.1 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
  • A.J. Brown has 63 catches (on 105 targets) and leads the team with 869 receiving yards (51.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • Harold Landry has notched a team-leading 12 sacks, while adding 14 TFL and 74 tackles.
  • Zach Cunningham has totaled 92 tackles and seven TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • This season Kevin Byard leads the team with five interceptions and has added 88 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Janoris Jenkins

CB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Teair Tart

DT

Ankle

Questionable

Derick Roberson

OLB

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Buster Skrine

DB

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Naquan Jones

DT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (271.2 yards per game).
  • Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He has tacked on 42 receptions for 314 yards and three TDs.
  • Ja'Marr Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and paces his team with 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns.
  • Trey Hendrickson has 14 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 12 TFL and 34 tackles.
  • Logan Wilson's 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Sam Hubbard

DE

Rib

Full Participation In Practice

Stanley Morgan Jr.

WR

Hamstring

Questionable

Mike Hilton

CB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Jalen Davis

CB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Trey Hendrickson

DE

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

49ers

W 20-17

Home

1/2/2022

Dolphins

W 34-3

Home

1/9/2022

Texans

W 28-25

Away

1/22/2022

Bengals

-

Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Kansas City

W 34-31

Home

1/9/2022

Cleveland

L 21-16

Away

1/15/2022

Las Vegas

W 26-19

Home

1/22/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

