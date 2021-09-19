The Bengals won a season-opening overtime thriller last week. Can they carry that energy into Sunday's contest against the Bears?

Both the Bears and the Bengals enter their matchup Sunday looking to prove their merits.

The Bears dropped their first game of the season 34-14 to the Rams, so they will look to rebound as they host Cincinnati in Chicago. The Bengals beat the Vikings 27-24 and will aim to stay undefeated as they try to improve on last season's 4-11 record.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

In the Bengals' overtime win against Minnesota, quarterback Joe Burrow, who is coming off of a rookie year in which he suffered a season-ending injury, looked like the confident player we saw at LSU, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

INJURY/PLAYER UPDATES:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Justin Fields is expected to see "increased snaps" in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Bears declared QB Nick Foles, WR Breshad Perriman, OL Alex Taylor, LB Trevis Gibson, TE Jesper Horsted, and DL Eddie Goldman inactive against the Bengals.

Bengals declared WR Trenton Irwin, CB Trae Waynes, CB Nick McCloud, OG D’Ante Smith, OT Fred Johnson, and DT Tyler Shelvin inactive against the Bears.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow have kept their chemistry from their shared time at LSU. Chase's five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown led the team in the season-opening win.

The Bears were put to the test against the Rams in their Week 1 contest. The Rams defense sacked quarterback Andy Dalton three times and nabbed an interception.

The Rams offense was also clicking under new quarterback Matthew Stafford. He threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Three Rams receivers had more than 65 yards (Cooper Kupp had 108, Van Jefferson 80 and Tyler Higbee 68).

The Bears and the Bengals will both look to get their own offenses in a groove this Sunday.

