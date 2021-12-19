How to Watch Bengals at Broncos

The 7-6 Bengals and Joe Burrow travel to the 7-6 Broncos and Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday afternoon.

These two 7-6 teams have a lot on the line riding into this game. They are both the No. 3 team in their division.

The Bengals are tied with the Browns at 7-6 and behind the Ravens at 8-5. The Broncos are 1.0 game behind the 8-6 Chargers and 2.5 games behind the 10-4 Chiefs.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

They are both tied with the Colts, Bills and Browns at 7-6 for the last two Wild Cards spots in the AFC Playoff race.

For Cincinnati to win this game, quarterback Joe Burrow is going to have to protect the ball. Through 14 games, he has 14 interceptions on the year.

For Denver to come away with a win and inch closer to that Wild Card birth, it is going to have to keep Javonte Williams moving. In its last three wins, Williams has run for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Denver is projected to win this game with a favored spread of a field goal (-3.0). Its money line is -165. Cincinnati's money line is +135. The total projected points Over/Under is 44.0.

