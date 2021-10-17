    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Joe Burrow and the Bengals travel to Michigan to take on D'Andre Swift and the winless Lions in a Sunday afternoon matchup.
    Author:

    The Bengals are off to a solid start to the season, but their opponents Sunday, the Lions, are winless heading into the sixth week of the season.

    Cincinnati is 3–2 so far. Their two losses came against the Bears and last week against the Packers, an overtime loss after a series of missed field goals by both sides. The Bengals have beaten the Vikings, Steelers and Jaguars.

    The Lions are 0–5. They lost 19–17 to the Ravens and to the Vikings last week, and they have also lost to the 49ers, Bears and Packers.

    How to Watch: Bengals vs. Lions

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jared Goff was brought to Detroit this offseason in a starting quarterback swap with the Rams for Matthew Stafford. He has 1,303 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

    Star running back D'Andre Swift has 190 rushing yards, but is also the top-targeted player in the passing game with 29 targets for 252 yards and three total touchdowns.

    Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but he has not missed a beat this year. He has 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions.

    The Bengals drafted Burrow's former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase and the chemistry is still there. Chase has 23 receptions on 35 targets for 456 yards and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16937919
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
