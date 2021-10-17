Joe Burrow and the Bengals travel to Michigan to take on D'Andre Swift and the winless Lions in a Sunday afternoon matchup.

The Bengals are off to a solid start to the season, but their opponents Sunday, the Lions, are winless heading into the sixth week of the season.

Cincinnati is 3–2 so far. Their two losses came against the Bears and last week against the Packers, an overtime loss after a series of missed field goals by both sides. The Bengals have beaten the Vikings, Steelers and Jaguars.

The Lions are 0–5. They lost 19–17 to the Ravens and to the Vikings last week, and they have also lost to the 49ers, Bears and Packers.

How to Watch: Bengals vs. Lions

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Jared Goff was brought to Detroit this offseason in a starting quarterback swap with the Rams for Matthew Stafford. He has 1,303 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

Star running back D'Andre Swift has 190 rushing yards, but is also the top-targeted player in the passing game with 29 targets for 252 yards and three total touchdowns.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but he has not missed a beat this year. He has 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The Bengals drafted Burrow's former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase and the chemistry is still there. Chase has 23 receptions on 35 targets for 456 yards and five touchdowns.

