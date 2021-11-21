How to Watch Bengals at Raiders

The Bengals and the Raiders look to bounce back and prove that they belong in the AFC playoffs when they meet Sunday.

Both the Bengals and Raiders look to bounce back after they both gave up 41 points to divisional opponents in their last losses. They also both have 5–4 records, as Cincy is 3–2 on the road and Vegas is 3–2 at home. These two are about as even as they meet Sunday.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

You can stream the Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just two weeks ago, the Bengals and the Raiders had playoff aspirations as both were near the top of the AFC.

Now, the Bengals will try to respond on the road after two surprising losses to teams that have struggled a lot lately in the Jets and the Browns. Fortunately for the Bengals, they are coming off their bye week so they've had time to regroup.

The Raiders, on the other hand, lost big at home to the Chiefs, who seem to be back on track. They gave Patrick Mahomes every passing lane, and Derek Carr just couldn't keep pace. This defense will need to tighten up against Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Both teams are in third place in their divisions, so look for a sense of urgency as both teams look to avoid losing a third game in a row.

