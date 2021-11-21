How to Watch Bengals at Raiders

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bengals and the Raiders look to bounce back and prove that they belong in the AFC playoffs when they meet Sunday.
    Author:

    Both the Bengals and Raiders look to bounce back after they both gave up 41 points to divisional opponents in their last losses. They also both have 5–4 records, as Cincy is 3–2 on the road and Vegas is 3–2 at home. These two are about as even as they meet Sunday.

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: CBS

    You can stream the Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Just two weeks ago, the Bengals and the Raiders had playoff aspirations as both were near the top of the AFC. 

    Now, the Bengals will try to respond on the road after two surprising losses to teams that have struggled a lot lately in the Jets and the Browns. Fortunately for the Bengals, they are coming off their bye week so they've had time to regroup. 

    The Raiders, on the other hand, lost big at home to the Chiefs, who seem to be back on track. They gave Patrick Mahomes every passing lane, and Derek Carr just couldn't keep pace. This defense will need to tighten up against Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. 

    Both teams are in third place in their divisions, so look for a sense of urgency as both teams look to avoid losing a third game in a row. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17116392
    NFL

    How to Watch Bengals at Raiders

    2 minutes ago
    figure skating
    Figure Skating

    How to Watch ISU Grand Prix: Internationaux de France

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15664701
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Auburn at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127678 (1)
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Merrimack at Virginia Tech in College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17194583
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern at Nebraska in College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Big E throws his opponent through the announcers' table
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE ‘Survivor Series’ 2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Merrimack vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy