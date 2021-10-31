Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bengals travel to face one of the league's worst teams, the Jets, on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Bengals have completely turned their franchise around from the last couple of years. After a handful of losing seasons, Cincinnati is 5-2 this year with losses only to the Bears in Week 2 and the Packers in Week 5. The most recent win has been their best of the season, as they beat the 5-1 Ravens by a final score of 41-17 in Baltimore.

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 31st, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can live stream Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jets are 1-5 with their only win coming against the AFC powerhouse Titans, 27-24 in Week 4. Other than that, they have lost to the Panthers, the Patriots (twice), the Broncos and the Falcons.

    Joe Burrow, Cincinnati's second-year quarterback, went down with a nasty knee injury that required surgery and kept him out most of his rookie season. He is back now, and it looks like he has not missed a beat.

    Adding Ja'Marr Chase might have just been the thing Cincinnati needed to boost it to one of the best offenses in the league. If its offensive line keeps protecting Burrow the way it is, then Cincinnati is in for a great season. 

    Cincinnati is projected to win this game by double-digits. The spread is in the Bengals' favor at -10.5. Cincinnati's money line is -550 while New Yorks' is +400. The Over/Under for this game is 42.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17020672
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Colts

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023568
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Lions

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023456
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Bears

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023448
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Texans

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_15419545
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_16384601
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round

    58 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_16983833
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Bills

    58 seconds ago
    Sporting Kansas City Daniel Solloi
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

    58 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy