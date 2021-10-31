The Bengals travel to face one of the league's worst teams, the Jets, on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals have completely turned their franchise around from the last couple of years. After a handful of losing seasons, Cincinnati is 5-2 this year with losses only to the Bears in Week 2 and the Packers in Week 5. The most recent win has been their best of the season, as they beat the 5-1 Ravens by a final score of 41-17 in Baltimore.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets Online:

Game Date: Oct. 31st, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can live stream Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jets are 1-5 with their only win coming against the AFC powerhouse Titans, 27-24 in Week 4. Other than that, they have lost to the Panthers, the Patriots (twice), the Broncos and the Falcons.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati's second-year quarterback, went down with a nasty knee injury that required surgery and kept him out most of his rookie season. He is back now, and it looks like he has not missed a beat.

Adding Ja'Marr Chase might have just been the thing Cincinnati needed to boost it to one of the best offenses in the league. If its offensive line keeps protecting Burrow the way it is, then Cincinnati is in for a great season.

Cincinnati is projected to win this game by double-digits. The spread is in the Bengals' favor at -10.5. Cincinnati's money line is -550 while New Yorks' is +400. The Over/Under for this game is 42.

Regional restrictions may apply.