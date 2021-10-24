How to Watch Bengals at Ravens

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There's an AFC North showdown on Sunday between the 4-2 Bengals and the 5-1 Ravens for the top spot in the division.
    Author:

    The Bengals are 4-2 this season with losses spread throughout. They lost to the Bears in Week 2 and then to the Packers in Week 5. Other than those two, they have won all of their games, beating just the Steelers in their division.

    The Ravens are 5-1 and have looked red hot with MVP-hopeful Lamar Jackson leading the charge. Their only loss thus far was handed to them by the Raiders in the first week of the season.

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 24th, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can live stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In terms of just passing, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow probably has the edge on Lamar Jackson so far. He has 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

    Lamar Jackson really makes his money on the ground. He has 64 carries this year for 392 yards and two touchdowns compared to Bengals' RB Joe Mixon who has 480 yards on 111 carries with three touchdowns. 

    Cincinnati's Ja'marr Chase leads the receivers on the field with 27 receptions for 553 yards and 5 touchdowns. He has almost 70 more yards on five fewer receptions than Baltimore's Marquise Brown.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16984342 (1)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
