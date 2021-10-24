How to Watch Bengals at Ravens

There's an AFC North showdown on Sunday between the 4-2 Bengals and the 5-1 Ravens for the top spot in the division.

The Bengals are 4-2 this season with losses spread throughout. They lost to the Bears in Week 2 and then to the Packers in Week 5. Other than those two, they have won all of their games, beating just the Steelers in their division.

The Ravens are 5-1 and have looked red hot with MVP-hopeful Lamar Jackson leading the charge. Their only loss thus far was handed to them by the Raiders in the first week of the season.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Online:

Game Date: Oct. 24th, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

In terms of just passing, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow probably has the edge on Lamar Jackson so far. He has 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Lamar Jackson really makes his money on the ground. He has 64 carries this year for 392 yards and two touchdowns compared to Bengals' RB Joe Mixon who has 480 yards on 111 carries with three touchdowns.

Cincinnati's Ja'marr Chase leads the receivers on the field with 27 receptions for 553 yards and 5 touchdowns. He has almost 70 more yards on five fewer receptions than Baltimore's Marquise Brown.

