September 26, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will clash with Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in an NFC North rivalry match.
Both the Bengals and Steelers have gone 1-1 through the first two weeks of the NFL season. A win Sunday could give either a leg up in what should be a competitive AFC North race.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (WBTW-Myrtle Beach-Florence)

You can live stream the Bengals at Steelers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury halfway through his rookie year, and he has gotten off to an inconsistent start in 2021. He has completed 68.4% of his pass attempts for 468 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the other side of the field, the Steelers are starting veteran star Ben Roethlisberger under center. He has started slow this season, racking up 483 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Steelers beat Buffalo 23-16 in their season opener but fell to the Raiders 26-17 last week.

Can Burrow and the Bengals shock their divisional rivals and knock off the Steelers? Or will Big Ben and company continue their recent dominance over Cincinnati? Tune in to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WBTW-Myrtle Beach-Florence)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

