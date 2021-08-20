How to Watch Bengals at Washington Football Team

The Bengals head to Washington for their second preseason game of the year as both teams look for improvements on offense.

Cincinnati will look to win its second-straight preseason game on Saturday when it heads to Washington. The Bengals beat the Bucs in their first game but didn't look overly impressive. Joe Burrow didn't play, and the offense missed him. Cincinnati would gain just 185 yards through the air and 118 on the ground. It was an offensive display that they hope they can improve upon against Washington.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WKRC-Cincinnati, OH)

The defense did force four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles, which helped Cincinnati come up with the win. The defense was the bright spot for the Bengals, but they will need some help from the offense if they want to be successful this year.

The Washington offense didn't look much better in its first preseason game. It put up just 13 points on a Patriots defense that wasn't great last year. Steven Montez did go 17-24 on the day but only threw for 108 yards. It was typical of the offense that didn't feature a lot of big plays.

Burrow is not expected to play, so the backups will get a second shot to make a good impression on the coaching staff. For the Washington Football Team, Ryan Fitzpatrick will probably get a more extended look as he tries to cement himself as the starter to begin the year.

