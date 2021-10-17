Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Browns -3 48

Cleveland and Arizona Stats

The Browns put up 28.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the Cardinals allow per outing (19.0).

The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (353.4).

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.

This year the Cardinals average 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).

The Cardinals rack up 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns allow per outing (298.8).

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (4).

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,240 yards (97-for-145), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (248.0 YPG). He's also run the football 17 times for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Nick Chubb has run for a team-best 523 yards (104.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

David Njoku has 14 catches (17 targets) and paces his team with 260 receiving yards (52.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Myles Garrett is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up 7.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

This season Malcolm Smith leads the team with one interception and has added 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Odell Beckham Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Karl Joseph: Out (Hamstring), Wyatt Teller: Out (Calf), Jamie Gillan: Questionable (Left Groin), Ronnie Harrison Jr.: Out (Concussion), Larry Ogunjobi: Questionable (Abdomen), Jarvis Landry: Questionable (Hip), Baker Mayfield: Questionable (Chest), Jacob Phillips: Out (Knee), Olivier Vernon: Questionable (Groin)

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has 1,512 passing yards (302.4 per game) and a 75.2% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 110 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Chase Edmonds has run for a team-leading 270 yards on 49 carries (54.0 yards per game). He also averages 31.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 23 passes for 159 yards.

This season DeAndre Hopkins has 23 catches for a team-high 312 yards (62.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Chandler Jones has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Budda Baker has totaled 36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Byron Murphy has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles and six passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: Devon Kennard: Questionable (Calf), D.J. Humphries: Questionable (Back), Dennis Gardeck: Questionable (Foot), Kylie Fitts: Out (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.