Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals

    Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Arizona

    Browns vs Cardinals Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Browns

    -3

    48

    Cleveland and Arizona Stats

    • The Browns put up 28.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the Cardinals allow per outing (19.0).
    • The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (353.4).
    • The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways.
    • This year the Cardinals average 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns give up (22.8).
    • The Cardinals rack up 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns allow per outing (298.8).
    • This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (4).

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,240 yards (97-for-145), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (248.0 YPG). He's also run the football 17 times for 67 yards and one touchdown.
    • Nick Chubb has run for a team-best 523 yards (104.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • David Njoku has 14 catches (17 targets) and paces his team with 260 receiving yards (52.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Myles Garrett is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up 7.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
    • This season Malcolm Smith leads the team with one interception and has added 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

    Browns Injuries: Odell Beckham Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Karl Joseph: Out (Hamstring), Wyatt Teller: Out (Calf), Jamie Gillan: Questionable (Left Groin), Ronnie Harrison Jr.: Out (Concussion), Larry Ogunjobi: Questionable (Abdomen), Jarvis Landry: Questionable (Hip), Baker Mayfield: Questionable (Chest), Jacob Phillips: Out (Knee), Olivier Vernon: Questionable (Groin)

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has 1,512 passing yards (302.4 per game) and a 75.2% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 110 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 22.0 yards per game.
    • Chase Edmonds has run for a team-leading 270 yards on 49 carries (54.0 yards per game). He also averages 31.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 23 passes for 159 yards.
    • This season DeAndre Hopkins has 23 catches for a team-high 312 yards (62.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Chandler Jones has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Budda Baker has totaled 36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Byron Murphy has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles and six passes defended.

    Cardinals Injuries: Devon Kennard: Questionable (Calf), D.J. Humphries: Questionable (Back), Dennis Gardeck: Questionable (Foot), Kylie Fitts: Out (Hamstring)

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
