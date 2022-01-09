How to Watch Browns at Bengals

The Bengals look to finish off a great season with a win over the rival Browns on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals pulled off a huge comeback win over the Chiefs last Sunday that helped them clinch the AFC North title for the first time since 2015.

How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WKRC-Cincinnati, OH)

It was a huge day for Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase had 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns as he broke the rookie single game and season receiving records.

It was an impressive performance by the Bengals, but they still have a lot to play for. They still have a shot at the top seed in the AFC.

Cincinnati is guaranteed one of the top four spots and could end up in any of them even with a win. They need to take care of the hated Browns and then hope for some help.

Cleveland will look to be a thorn in the Bengals' side, but it may have to do it without quarterback Baker Mayfield. He might sit out the last game since the Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Mayfield will have surgery on his torn labrum after the season ends and could decide playing in the last game isn't worth it with nothing more than pride to play for.

