How to Watch Browns at Falcons

The Cleveland Browns are 2-0 in the preseason thus far and will only look better Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons with Baker Mayfield suiting up for action. The Falcons have had quite the opposite preseason experience, falling in both of their matchups by 20 points in each game.

Regardless, it’s the final game of the preseason for both of these teams, so anything could happen. With more starters set to play than ever, it will start to feel more like a regular season game early on.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Browns have been fairly cautious to this point in the preseason despite their perfect record, with only a few starters actually getting snaps through the first two games. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that some starters would play in this preseason finale. This will include starting QB Mayfield, who is looking to rebound and have the best season of his career.

It’s still fairly unclear as to how many snaps the Falcons' starters will get, but it’s probably safe to assume it will be more than in their prior preseason games. With Julio Jones no longer on the roster, guys like Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will have a lot on their shoulders in the regular season.

After being signed earlier this week by Atlanta, QB Josh Rosen is set to get snaps and start working towards earning a role as one of the backups for Week 1. All eyes will be on the former 10th overall pick, who’s just 24 years old and has potential.

With the NFL season just a few weeks from kicking off, this will be the final opportunity for teams like the Browns and Falcons to get quality snaps against opponents before their Week 1 matchups. While avoiding injury is clearly a top priority, both franchises should want to get their players ramped up for when the games start to count.

