Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 022

    The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host an AFC North clash against the Cleveland Browns (6-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

    Baltimore and Cleveland Stats

    • This year, the Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns allow (22.8).
    • The Ravens rack up 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns give up per contest (316.7).
    • The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).
    • The Browns rack up 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens give up.
    • The Browns average 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens give up.
    • The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions (244.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 106 times for a team-high 639 yards and two scores, averaging 63.9 YPG.
    • Marquise Brown has 52 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 719 receiving yards (71.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 32 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen's 54 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 42 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Brandon Williams

    DT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Marquise Brown

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Tavon Young

    CB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Chris Westry

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Jimmy Smith

    CB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Not injury related

    Questionable

    Patrick Ricard

    FB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Cedric Ogbuehi

    OT

    Thigh

    Out

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Ar'Darius Washington

    S

    Foot

    Out

    Miles Boykin

    WR

    Finger

    Out

    Anthony Averett

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Lamar Jackson

    QB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Devin Duvernay

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Josh Bynes

    LB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Browns Impact Players

    • This season, Baker Mayfield has racked up 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) while completing 176 of 275 passes (64%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Nick Chubb has churned out a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
    • David Njoku has racked up 24 receptions for 372 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 33.8 receiving yards per game.
    • Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 14 TFL and 37 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker has totaled 73 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • John Johnson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 11 this season.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Troy Hill

    CB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Anthony Schwartz

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Donovan Peoples-Jones

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Malik McDowell

    DT

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Baker Mayfield

    QB

    Left shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    A.J. Green

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tony Fields II

    LB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Sione Takitaki

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Vikings

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Dolphins

    L 22-10

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Bears

    W 16-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 41-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    New England

    L 45-7

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Detroit

    W 13-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

