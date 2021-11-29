Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host an AFC North clash against the Cleveland Browns (6-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore and Cleveland Stats
- This year, the Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns allow (22.8).
- The Ravens rack up 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns give up per contest (316.7).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).
- The Browns rack up 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens give up.
- The Browns average 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens give up.
- The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions (244.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 106 times for a team-high 639 yards and two scores, averaging 63.9 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has 52 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 719 receiving yards (71.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 32 tackles.
- Patrick Queen's 54 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 42 tackles and nine passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Brandon Williams
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
Marquise Brown
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Tavon Young
CB
Foot
Questionable
Chris Westry
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Jimmy Smith
CB
Neck
Questionable
Nick Boyle
TE
Not injury related
Questionable
Patrick Ricard
FB
Hip
Questionable
Cedric Ogbuehi
OT
Thigh
Out
Patrick Mekari
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Calais Campbell
DE
Concussion
Questionable
Ar'Darius Washington
S
Foot
Out
Miles Boykin
WR
Finger
Out
Anthony Averett
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Lamar Jackson
QB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Devin Duvernay
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Bynes
LB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Browns Impact Players
- This season, Baker Mayfield has racked up 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) while completing 176 of 275 passes (64%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Nick Chubb has churned out a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- David Njoku has racked up 24 receptions for 372 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 33.8 receiving yards per game.
- Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 14 TFL and 37 tackles.
- Anthony Walker has totaled 73 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- John Johnson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 11 this season.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Troy Hill
CB
Neck
Questionable
Anthony Schwartz
WR
Concussion
Out
Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR
Groin
Questionable
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Malik McDowell
DT
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Baker Mayfield
QB
Left shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
A.J. Green
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Tony Fields II
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Sione Takitaki
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Vikings
W 34-31
Home
11/11/2021
Dolphins
L 22-10
Away
11/21/2021
Bears
W 16-13
Away
11/28/2021
Browns
-
Home
12/5/2021
Steelers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Browns
-
Away
12/19/2021
Packers
-
Home
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Cincinnati
W 41-16
Away
11/14/2021
New England
L 45-7
Away
11/21/2021
Detroit
W 13-10
Home
11/28/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
12/12/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
12/19/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
12/25/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
