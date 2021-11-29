Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 022

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host an AFC North clash against the Cleveland Browns (6-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Baltimore and Cleveland Stats

This year, the Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns allow (22.8).

The Ravens rack up 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns give up per contest (316.7).

The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).

The Browns rack up 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens give up.

The Browns average 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens give up.

The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions (244.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 106 times for a team-high 639 yards and two scores, averaging 63.9 YPG.

Marquise Brown has 52 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 719 receiving yards (71.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 32 tackles.

Patrick Queen's 54 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 42 tackles and nine passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Williams DT Shoulder Questionable Marquise Brown WR Thigh Questionable Tavon Young CB Foot Questionable Chris Westry CB Thigh Questionable Jimmy Smith CB Neck Questionable Nick Boyle TE Not injury related Questionable Patrick Ricard FB Hip Questionable Cedric Ogbuehi OT Thigh Out Patrick Mekari OL Ankle Questionable Calais Campbell DE Concussion Questionable Ar'Darius Washington S Foot Out Miles Boykin WR Finger Out Anthony Averett CB Thigh Questionable Lamar Jackson QB Illness Full Participation In Practice Devin Duvernay WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Josh Bynes LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Browns Impact Players

This season, Baker Mayfield has racked up 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) while completing 176 of 275 passes (64%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Nick Chubb has churned out a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

David Njoku has racked up 24 receptions for 372 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 33.8 receiving yards per game.

Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 14 TFL and 37 tackles.

Anthony Walker has totaled 73 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

John Johnson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 11 this season.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Troy Hill CB Neck Questionable Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion Out Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Questionable Takkarist McKinley DE Groin Full Participation In Practice Malik McDowell DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice Baker Mayfield QB Left shoulder Full Participation In Practice A.J. Green CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Tony Fields II LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jadeveon Clowney DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Vikings W 34-31 Home 11/11/2021 Dolphins L 22-10 Away 11/21/2021 Bears W 16-13 Away 11/28/2021 Browns - Home 12/5/2021 Steelers - Away 12/12/2021 Browns - Away 12/19/2021 Packers - Home

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Cincinnati W 41-16 Away 11/14/2021 New England L 45-7 Away 11/21/2021 Detroit W 13-10 Home 11/28/2021 Baltimore - Away 12/12/2021 Baltimore - Home 12/19/2021 Las Vegas - Home 12/25/2021 Green Bay - Away

