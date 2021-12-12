Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (6-6) face a fellow AFC North foe when they host the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Favorite Spread Total Browns -2.5 42.5

Cleveland and Baltimore Stats

This year, the Browns average just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens surrender (21.7).

The Browns collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per matchup (356.7).

The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

The Ravens rack up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns give up (22.3).

The Ravens rack up 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns give up per contest (315.6).

This year the Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (14).

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has passed for 2,413 yards (194-for-312), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions (201.1 YPG).

Nick Chubb has churned out a team-leading 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) plus six touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry has 33 catches (52 targets) and paces his team with 356 receiving yards (29.7 ypg).

Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 15.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

This season Ronnie Harrison has collected 58 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

John Johnson has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Austin Hooper: Questionable (Neck), Denzel Ward: Out (Calf), KhaDarel Hodge: Out (Hamstring)

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game), 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 762 rushing yards on 131 carries with two touchdowns.

This season Marquise Brown has 65 catches for a team-high 825 yards (68.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Patrick Queen has racked up 68 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles and nine passes defended 12 this season.

Ravens Injuries: Broderick Washington: Questionable (Concussion), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Tramon Williams Sr.: Doubtful (Thigh), Luke Willson: Questionable (Hip), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Groin), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen)

