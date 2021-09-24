September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end D.J. Reader (98) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (1-1) play at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bears

Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Chicago

Browns vs Bears Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Browns

-7

45.5

Cleveland and Chicago Stats

  • The Browns scored 25.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Bears gave up.
  • The Browns collected 369.6 yards per game last season, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears allowed per matchup.
  • The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last year, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).
  • The Bears averaged 23.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.2 the Browns gave up.
  • The Bears racked up 331.4 yards per game last season, 27.0 fewer yards than the 358.4 the Browns gave up per matchup.
  • The Bears turned the ball over 22 times last season, one more turnover than the Browns forced (21).

Browns Impact Players

  • Last season Baker Mayfield collected 3,563 passing yards (222.7 per game) while going 305-for-486 (62.8%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He tacked on 165 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.
  • A year ago Nick Chubb churned out 1,067 rushing yards (88.9 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • Last season Rashard Higgins reeled in 37 passes for 599 yards (39.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Last season, Myles Garrett put up 12.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, John Johnson collected 105 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception.
  • Last season, Troy Hill hauled in three interceptions and added 77 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Olivier Vernon: Out (Abdomen), Adrian Clayborn: Questionable (Hip), Jacob Phillips: Out (Knee), Mack Wilson: Questionable (Knee), Greedy Williams: Out (Shoulder), Denzel Ward: Questionable (Groin)

Bears Impact Players

  • Andy Dalton threw for 2,170 yards while completing 64.9% of his passes with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
  • David Montgomery rushed for 1,070 yards on 247 carries (66.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 27.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 438 yards and two TDs.
  • Allen Robinson II grabbed 102 passes for 1,250 yards last season with six touchdowns. He was targeted 151 times, and averaged 78.1 yards per game.
  • Khalil Mack boasted an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
  • Roquan Smith's 2020 campaign saw him total 139 tackles, 18.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Bears Injuries: Khalil Mack: Questionable (Knee), Mario Edwards Jr.: Questionable (Glute)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

