The Cleveland Browns (7-9) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Favorite Spread Total Browns -5.5 37

Cleveland and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the Browns put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).

The Browns collect 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals allow per contest.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

The Bengals average 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).

The Bengals rack up 372.7 yards per game, 53.1 more yards than the 319.6 the Browns allow.

This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb has rushed for a team-high 1,201 yards (75.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has been targeted 54 times and has 31 catches, leading his team with 559 yards (34.9 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns.

This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 15.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Anthony Walker has totaled 106 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

John Johnson has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended.

Browns Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game), 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Samaje Perine has taken 55 attempts for a team-leading 246 rushing yards (15.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 79 passes for a team-high 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and averages 89.3 yards per game.

This season Sam Hubbard leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 62 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injuries: No Injuries Listed

