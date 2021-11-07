Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31

AFC North foes match up when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) square off on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati and Cleveland Stats

The Bengals rack up five more points per game (27.5) than the Browns allow (22.5).

The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per outing (304.9).

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

This season the Browns put up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals allow (20.3).

The Browns rack up 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals allow per contest (361.3).

The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bengals have nine takeaways.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has put up 2,215 passing yards (276.9 YPG) with a 67.9% completion percentage (167-for-246) while firing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Joe Mixon has picked up a team-leading 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) plus five touchdowns. He has added 17 catches for 148 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 38 receptions for 786 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times, and averages 98.3 receiving yards per game.

Trey Hendrickson has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added six TFL and 19 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 70 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Auden Tate WR Thigh Questionable Chris Evans RB Hamstring Questionable Trey Hopkins C Knee Full Participation In Practice Cameron Sample DE Knee Questionable Jackson Carman OG Back Full Participation In Practice

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,699 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and three interceptions (212.4 yards per game).

Nick Chubb has run for a team-leading 584 yards on 106 carries (73 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season David Njoku has 20 receptions and leads the team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading 10.5 sacks, while adding 11 TFL and 31 tackles.

Anthony Walker has totaled 43 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Malcolm Smith has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Green CB Groin Full Participation In Practice Jadeveon Clowney DE Ankle Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Thigh Questionable Denzel Ward CB Hamstring Questionable J.C. Tretter C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Questionable Takkarist McKinley DE Groin Questionable Malik McDowell DT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Jarvis Landry WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice John Johnson S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Malik Jackson DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Joe Jackson DE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Neck Full Participation In Practice Baker Mayfield QB Left shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Lions W 34-11 Away 10/24/2021 Ravens W 41-17 Away 10/31/2021 Jets L 34-31 Away 11/7/2021 Browns - Home 11/21/2021 Raiders - Away 11/28/2021 Steelers - Home 12/5/2021 Chargers - Home

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Arizona L 37-14 Home 10/21/2021 Denver W 17-14 Home 10/31/2021 Pittsburgh L 15-10 Home 11/7/2021 Cincinnati - Away 11/14/2021 New England - Away 11/21/2021 Detroit - Home 11/28/2021 Baltimore - Away

