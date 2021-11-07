How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AFC North foes match up when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) square off on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati and Cleveland Stats
- The Bengals rack up five more points per game (27.5) than the Browns allow (22.5).
- The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per outing (304.9).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- This season the Browns put up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals allow (20.3).
- The Browns rack up 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals allow per contest (361.3).
- The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bengals have nine takeaways.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has put up 2,215 passing yards (276.9 YPG) with a 67.9% completion percentage (167-for-246) while firing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has picked up a team-leading 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) plus five touchdowns. He has added 17 catches for 148 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 38 receptions for 786 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times, and averages 98.3 receiving yards per game.
- Trey Hendrickson has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added six TFL and 19 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 70 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Auden Tate
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Chris Evans
RB
Hamstring
Questionable
Trey Hopkins
C
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Sample
DE
Knee
Questionable
Jackson Carman
OG
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,699 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and three interceptions (212.4 yards per game).
- Nick Chubb has run for a team-leading 584 yards on 106 carries (73 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season David Njoku has 20 receptions and leads the team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading 10.5 sacks, while adding 11 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Anthony Walker has totaled 43 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Malcolm Smith has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
A.J. Green
CB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Harrison Bryant
TE
Thigh
Questionable
Denzel Ward
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR
Groin
Questionable
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Groin
Questionable
Malik McDowell
DT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Jarvis Landry
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
John Johnson
S
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Malik Jackson
DT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Joe Jackson
DE
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
David Njoku
TE
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Baker Mayfield
QB
Left shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Lions
W 34-11
Away
10/24/2021
Ravens
W 41-17
Away
10/31/2021
Jets
L 34-31
Away
11/7/2021
Browns
-
Home
11/21/2021
Raiders
-
Away
11/28/2021
Steelers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Chargers
-
Home
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Arizona
L 37-14
Home
10/21/2021
Denver
W 17-14
Home
10/31/2021
Pittsburgh
L 15-10
Home
11/7/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
11/14/2021
New England
-
Away
11/21/2021
Detroit
-
Home
11/28/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
