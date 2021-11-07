Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31

    AFC North foes match up when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) square off on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

    Cincinnati and Cleveland Stats

    • The Bengals rack up five more points per game (27.5) than the Browns allow (22.5).
    • The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per outing (304.9).
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • This season the Browns put up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals allow (20.3).
    • The Browns rack up 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals allow per contest (361.3).
    • The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bengals have nine takeaways.

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has put up 2,215 passing yards (276.9 YPG) with a 67.9% completion percentage (167-for-246) while firing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has picked up a team-leading 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) plus five touchdowns. He has added 17 catches for 148 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 38 receptions for 786 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times, and averages 98.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Trey Hendrickson has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added six TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson's 70 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Auden Tate

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Chris Evans

    RB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cameron Sample

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jackson Carman

    OG

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,699 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and three interceptions (212.4 yards per game).
    • Nick Chubb has run for a team-leading 584 yards on 106 carries (73 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season David Njoku has 20 receptions and leads the team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading 10.5 sacks, while adding 11 TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker has totaled 43 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Malcolm Smith has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    A.J. Green

    CB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Harrison Bryant

    TE

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Denzel Ward

    CB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    J.C. Tretter

    C

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Donovan Peoples-Jones

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Groin

    Questionable

    Malik McDowell

    DT

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jarvis Landry

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    John Johnson

    S

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Joe Jackson

    DE

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jedrick Wills Jr.

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    David Njoku

    TE

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Baker Mayfield

    QB

    Left shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Lions

    W 34-11

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Ravens

    W 41-17

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Jets

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Arizona

    L 37-14

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Denver

    W 17-14

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 15-10

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
