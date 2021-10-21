Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (3-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Denver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Browns
-1.5
40
Cleveland and Denver Stats
- The Browns average 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per contest (18.3).
- The Browns collect 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos allow per outing (314.7).
- The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- The Broncos rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Browns give up (25.2).
- The Broncos average 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns give up per contest (307.7).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has 1,474 yards through the air (245.7 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), heaving six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 attempts (with one touchdown).
- Nick Chubb has run for a team-best 523 yards (87.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- David Njoku has 15 catches (on 19 targets) and leads the team with 266 receiving yards (44.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Greedy Williams leads the team with one interception and has added 23 tackles and three passes defended.
Browns Injuries: Jacob Phillips: Out (Knee), Wyatt Teller: Out (Calf), Austin Hooper: Out (Illness), Sheldon Richardson: Questionable (Achilles), Karl Joseph: Questionable (Hamstring)
Broncos Impact Players
- This year Teddy Bridgewater has collected 1,514 passing yards (252.3 per game) while going 139-for-198 (70.2%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added 66 rushing yards on 15 carries.
- Melvin Gordon III has churned out a team-high 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 13 catches for 119 yards .
- Courtland Sutton has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
- Von Miller has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson's 34 tackles, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- Justin Simmons has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles and three passes defended six this season.
Broncos Injuries: Jake Butt: Questionable (Hamstring), Andrew Beck: Questionable (Hamstring), Diontae Spencer: Out (Shoulder), Dalton Risner: Questionable (Shoulder), Jeremiah Attaochu: Out (Quadricep)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
21
2021
Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns
TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)