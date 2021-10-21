Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 2

The Denver Broncos (3-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Broncos

Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Thursday, October 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Denver

Favorite Spread Total Browns -1.5 40

Cleveland and Denver Stats

The Browns average 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per contest (18.3).

The Browns collect 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos allow per outing (314.7).

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Broncos rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Browns give up (25.2).

The Broncos average 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns give up per contest (307.7).

The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has 1,474 yards through the air (245.7 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), heaving six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 attempts (with one touchdown).

Nick Chubb has run for a team-best 523 yards (87.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

David Njoku has 15 catches (on 19 targets) and leads the team with 266 receiving yards (44.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Greedy Williams leads the team with one interception and has added 23 tackles and three passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Jacob Phillips: Out (Knee), Wyatt Teller: Out (Calf), Austin Hooper: Out (Illness), Sheldon Richardson: Questionable (Achilles), Karl Joseph: Questionable (Hamstring)

Broncos Impact Players

This year Teddy Bridgewater has collected 1,514 passing yards (252.3 per game) while going 139-for-198 (70.2%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added 66 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Melvin Gordon III has churned out a team-high 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 13 catches for 119 yards .

Courtland Sutton has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

Von Miller has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Kareem Jackson's 34 tackles, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Justin Simmons has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles and three passes defended six this season.

Broncos Injuries: Jake Butt: Questionable (Hamstring), Andrew Beck: Questionable (Hamstring), Diontae Spencer: Out (Shoulder), Dalton Risner: Questionable (Shoulder), Jeremiah Attaochu: Out (Quadricep)

Regional restrictions apply.