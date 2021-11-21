Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs the ball while New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) and cornerback Joejuan Williams (33) pursue during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) bring a nine-game losing streak into a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (5-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Lions

    Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Detroit

    Browns vs Lions Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Browns

    -12.5

    42.5

    Cleveland and Detroit Stats

    • The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (28.9).
    • The Browns average 363.8 yards per game, only 16.0 fewer than the 379.8 the Lions allow per outing.
    • The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.
    • This season the Lions average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns give up (24.1).
    • The Lions rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up per matchup (323.9).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has 1,990 passing yards (199.0 per game) and a 65.4% completion percentage (161-for-246), pitching nine touchdown passes and four interceptions.
    • Nick Chubb has churned out a team-leading 721 rushing yards (72.1 per game) and six scores.
    • David Njoku has 22 catches (on 31 targets) and leads the team with 352 receiving yards (35.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13.0 sacks, while adding 13.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker's 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • John Johnson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles and three passes defended.

    Browns Injuries: Wyatt Teller: Questionable (Calf), Mack Wilson: Questionable (Hip)

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has thrown for 2,109 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (234.3 yards per game).
    • D'Andre Swift has ran for a team-leading 419 yards on 123 carries (46.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 46.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for a team-high 420 yards and two touchdowns.
    • T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 65 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 448 yards (49.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
    • This season Alex Anzalone has collected 57 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Amani Oruwariye has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

    Lions Injuries: Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Jarrad Davis: Questionable (Knee), Will Harris: Questionable (Groin), D'Andre Swift: Out (Concussion), Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable (Groin), Austin Bryant: Questionable (Thigh), Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Right Thumb), Danny Amendola: Out (Hip), Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Questionable (Foot)

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
