How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) bring a nine-game losing streak into a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (5-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Browns
-12.5
42.5
Cleveland and Detroit Stats
- The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (28.9).
- The Browns average 363.8 yards per game, only 16.0 fewer than the 379.8 the Lions allow per outing.
- The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.
- This season the Lions average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns give up (24.1).
- The Lions rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up per matchup (323.9).
- The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has 1,990 passing yards (199.0 per game) and a 65.4% completion percentage (161-for-246), pitching nine touchdown passes and four interceptions.
- Nick Chubb has churned out a team-leading 721 rushing yards (72.1 per game) and six scores.
- David Njoku has 22 catches (on 31 targets) and leads the team with 352 receiving yards (35.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13.0 sacks, while adding 13.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Anthony Walker's 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
- John Johnson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles and three passes defended.
Browns Injuries: Wyatt Teller: Questionable (Calf), Mack Wilson: Questionable (Hip)
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has thrown for 2,109 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (234.3 yards per game).
- D'Andre Swift has ran for a team-leading 419 yards on 123 carries (46.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 46.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for a team-high 420 yards and two touchdowns.
- T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 65 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 448 yards (49.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
- This season Alex Anzalone has collected 57 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Amani Oruwariye has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
Lions Injuries: Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Jarrad Davis: Questionable (Knee), Will Harris: Questionable (Groin), D'Andre Swift: Out (Concussion), Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable (Groin), Austin Bryant: Questionable (Thigh), Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Right Thumb), Danny Amendola: Out (Hip), Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Questionable (Foot)
