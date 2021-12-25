Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) host the Cleveland Browns (7-7) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field and will aim to build on a three-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Browns

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Green Bay and Cleveland Stats

The Packers rack up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).

The Packers average 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns allow per contest (321.7).

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

The Browns rack up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Packers surrender.

The Browns average only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers give up (325.8).

This year the Browns have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Packers Impact Players

This season Aaron Rodgers has 3,487 passing yards (249.1 yards per game) while going 299-for-441 (67.8%) and throwing 30 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has racked up a team-high 657 rushing yards (46.9 per game) and tallied four touchdowns. He has tacked on 42 catches for 340 yards (also a team high) with six receiving touchdowns.

Davante Adams has been targeted 135 times and has 96 catches, leading his team with 1,248 yards (89.1 ypg) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Preston Smith has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 29 tackles.

Over the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has racked up 124 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 14 this season.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dominique Dafney TE Ankle Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Knee Out Billy Turner OL Knee Out Malik Taylor WR Shoulder Out Ty Summers LB Hamstring Out Equanimeous St. Brown WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Back Full Participation In Practice Amari Rodgers WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has passed for 2,603 yards (216-of-344), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions (185.9 yards per game).

Nick Chubb has racked up a team-best 1,017 rushing yards (72.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

This year Donovan Peoples-Jones has 27 receptions for a team-high 478 yards (34.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Myles Garrett has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16 TFL and 48 tackles.

Anthony Walker's 88 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.

Denzel Ward has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended 14 this season.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status John Johnson S Hamstring Out Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable Myles Garrett DE Groin Questionable Denzel Ward CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Harrison Bryant TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Rams W 36-28 Home 12/12/2021 Bears W 45-30 Home 12/19/2021 Ravens W 31-30 Away 12/25/2021 Browns - Home 1/2/2022 Vikings - Home

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Baltimore L 16-10 Away 12/12/2021 Baltimore W 24-22 Home 12/20/2021 Las Vegas L 16-14 Home 12/25/2021 Green Bay - Away 1/3/2022 Pittsburgh - Away

Regional restrictions apply.