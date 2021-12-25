Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Green Bay Packers (11-3) host the Cleveland Browns (7-7) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field and will aim to build on a three-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Browns

    Green Bay and Cleveland Stats

    • The Packers rack up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).
    • The Packers average 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns allow per contest (321.7).
    • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.
    • The Browns rack up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Packers surrender.
    • The Browns average only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers give up (325.8).
    • This year the Browns have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

    Packers Impact Players

    • This season Aaron Rodgers has 3,487 passing yards (249.1 yards per game) while going 299-for-441 (67.8%) and throwing 30 touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has racked up a team-high 657 rushing yards (46.9 per game) and tallied four touchdowns. He has tacked on 42 catches for 340 yards (also a team high) with six receiving touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has been targeted 135 times and has 96 catches, leading his team with 1,248 yards (89.1 ypg) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • Preston Smith has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 29 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has racked up 124 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
    • Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 14 this season.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dominique Dafney

    TE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    David Bakhtiari

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Billy Turner

    OL

    Knee

    Out

    Malik Taylor

    WR

    Shoulder

    Out

    Ty Summers

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Equanimeous St. Brown

    WR

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Josiah Deguara

    TE

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Amari Rodgers

    WR

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has passed for 2,603 yards (216-of-344), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions (185.9 yards per game).
    • Nick Chubb has racked up a team-best 1,017 rushing yards (72.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • This year Donovan Peoples-Jones has 27 receptions for a team-high 478 yards (34.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16 TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker's 88 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Denzel Ward has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended 14 this season.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    John Johnson

    S

    Hamstring

    Out

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Groin

    Questionable

    Denzel Ward

    CB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    David Njoku

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Greg Newsome II

    CB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Harrison Bryant

    TE

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Rams

    W 36-28

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Bears

    W 45-30

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Ravens

    W 31-30

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Baltimore

    L 16-10

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baltimore

    W 24-22

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 16-14

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

