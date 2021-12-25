Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (11-3) host the Cleveland Browns (7-7) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field and will aim to build on a three-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Browns
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
Green Bay and Cleveland Stats
- The Packers rack up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).
- The Packers average 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns allow per contest (321.7).
- The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.
- The Browns rack up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Packers surrender.
- The Browns average only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers give up (325.8).
- This year the Browns have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).
Packers Impact Players
- This season Aaron Rodgers has 3,487 passing yards (249.1 yards per game) while going 299-for-441 (67.8%) and throwing 30 touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has racked up a team-high 657 rushing yards (46.9 per game) and tallied four touchdowns. He has tacked on 42 catches for 340 yards (also a team high) with six receiving touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has been targeted 135 times and has 96 catches, leading his team with 1,248 yards (89.1 ypg) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Preston Smith has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 29 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has racked up 124 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 14 this season.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dominique Dafney
TE
Ankle
Questionable
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Out
Billy Turner
OL
Knee
Out
Malik Taylor
WR
Shoulder
Out
Ty Summers
LB
Hamstring
Out
Equanimeous St. Brown
WR
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Josiah Deguara
TE
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Amari Rodgers
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has passed for 2,603 yards (216-of-344), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions (185.9 yards per game).
- Nick Chubb has racked up a team-best 1,017 rushing yards (72.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- This year Donovan Peoples-Jones has 27 receptions for a team-high 478 yards (34.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Myles Garrett has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16 TFL and 48 tackles.
- Anthony Walker's 88 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.
- Denzel Ward has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended 14 this season.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
John Johnson
S
Hamstring
Out
Malik Jackson
DT
Knee
Questionable
Myles Garrett
DE
Groin
Questionable
Denzel Ward
CB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
David Njoku
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Newsome II
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Harrison Bryant
TE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Rams
W 36-28
Home
12/12/2021
Bears
W 45-30
Home
12/19/2021
Ravens
W 31-30
Away
12/25/2021
Browns
-
Home
1/2/2022
Vikings
-
Home
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Baltimore
L 16-10
Away
12/12/2021
Baltimore
W 24-22
Home
12/20/2021
Las Vegas
L 16-14
Home
12/25/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
1/3/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
