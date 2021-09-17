Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-0) visit the Cleveland Browns (0-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans

Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Houston

Browns vs Texans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Browns

-13

48

Cleveland and Houston Stats

  • The Browns averaged 3.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Texans gave up (29.0) last year.
  • The Browns racked up 47.2 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Texans gave up per outing (416.8) last year.
  • The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, seven more turnovers than the Texans forced (9).
  • Last year the Texans scored just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Browns surrendered (26.2).
  • The Texans averaged only 16.9 more yards per game (375.3) than the Browns allowed per contest (358.4) last year.
  • Last season the Texans had 18 turnovers, three fewer than the Browns had takeaways (21).

Browns Impact Players

  • Last year Baker Mayfield recorded 3,563 passing yards (222.7 per game) while going 305-for-486 (62.8%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He added 165 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.
  • Nick Chubb took 190 attempts for 1,067 rushing yards a season ago (88.9 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • Last year Jarvis Landry was targeted 101 times and amassed 72 catches for 840 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Last season, Myles Garrett collected 12.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
  • John Johnson's 2020 campaign saw him total 105 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception.
  • Troy Hill picked off three passes while adding 77 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended a season ago.

Texans Impact Players

  • Deshaun Watson recorded 4,823 passing yards (301.4 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage last season (382-for-544), throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He tacked on 444 rushing yards on 90 carries and three rushing TDs.
  • David Johnson took 147 attempts for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards (26.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
  • Last season Brandin Cooks was targeted 119 times and had 81 catches for 1,150 yards (71.9 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • DeMarcus Walker put together an impressive body of work a year ago, registering 4.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
  • Zach Cunningham collected 163 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.
  • Christian Kirksey picked off two passes while adding 77 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended a season ago.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV
