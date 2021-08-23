August 23, 2021
How to Watch the Cleveland Browns Online All Season Long

Led by Baker Mayfield, the Browns look to prove that their success last year was no fluke. Can they make consecutive postseason appearances for the first time since 1989?
The Cleveland Browns are notorious for their failures as a franchise. From having their team relocated to Baltimore in 1995 to going 0-16 to 2017, the recent history wasn’t completely favorable to The Dawg Pound.

Watch the Cleveland Browns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

However, last season saw third-year quarterback and former number one overall pick; Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their best season since 1994.

The team finished 11-5, which in a tightly contested AFC North race, was good enough to sneak into the Wild Card round in 2020.

A playoff victory over their in-division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, was followed by a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

There’s the belief that the team can build upon their success from a year ago and bring it with them into this season. The roster has several high-profile names scattered throughout.

Mayfield has a litany of offensive weapons — running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. make for one of the most talented offensive quarters in football — at his disposal.

The defense is highlighted by perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett. However, it was their ability to stifle opposing teams that truly helped rejuvenate the franchise.

Kevin Stefanski enters his second year as head coach with pressure to guide his team to another successful year. Yet, the AFC North remains one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. As a result, there’s no guarantee of sustaining last year’s momentum.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Browns ascend to Super Bowl status, but it also wouldn’t shock anyone if they were only a one-year wonder.

Either way, this is certainly a team to keep your eyes on for this upcoming season.

