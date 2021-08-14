How to Watch Browns at Jaguars

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Browns and Jaguars open their preseason schedules with high hopes for the future of their quarterbacks.
Author:

The Cleveland Browns broke through last season, not only making the playoffs but winning their first-round game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense was led by Baker Mayfield, who started to play like the guy Cleveland thought they were getting when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018. He did it without the help of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for most of the year. Beckham Jr. is back and it will be interesting to see if he can form a good rapport with Mayfield and make the Browns even more potent on offense.

The Jaguars won only one game last year, their first game of the season, but come into this season with a lot of excitement. They hired former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to lead them. It is Meyer's first NFL job, but the expectations are big for what he will do in Jacksonville.

To make matters even better for the Jaguars, they drafted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick. Lawrence is arguably one of the best quarterback prospects to come out of college in a long time. The Jaguars are going to go through their share of growing pains, but on the surface, it looks like the future could be bright for them.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It will be interesting to see how much Lawrence plays in the this preseason game, but getting a glimpse of Meyer's team for the first time is worth tuning in for. Don't expect the Browns' starters to play much, if at all, but this game is still worth checking out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2021

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

