Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) and the Cleveland Browns (7-6) play at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, December 20, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Raiders

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Cleveland

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -3 40.5

Las Vegas and Cleveland Stats

The Raiders average just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).

The Raiders collect 372.5 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 321.2 the Browns allow per contest.

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders give up (27.7).

The Browns collect just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders allow (356.6).

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has posted 3,926 passing yards (302.0 YPG) with a 68.3% completion percentage (339-for-496) while registering 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has racked up a team-high 496 rushing yards (38.2 per game) and seven scores. He has tacked on 44 receptions for 282 yards .

Hunter Renfrow has 86 catches (on 106 targets) and leads the team with 877 receiving yards (67.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading 9.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Denzel Perryman has collected 133 tackles and 5.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Trevon Moehrig leads the team with one interception and has added 42 tackles and six passes defended.

Raiders Injuries: Clelin Ferrell: Out (Shoulder), Johnathan Abram: Out (Concussion), Nevin Lawson: Questionable (Illness), Damon Arnette: Out (Concussion), Nicholas Morrow: Out (Concussion)

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 926 rushing yards (71.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

This year Donovan Peoples-Jones has 23 receptions for a team-high 430 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 15.0 sacks and has added 15.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

This season Anthony Walker has collected 85 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Denzel Ward has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Wyatt Teller: Out (Ankle), KhaDarel Hodge: Questionable (Hamstring), Austin Hooper: Questionable (Neck), Kevin Johnson: Questionable (Groin), Andrew Sendejo: Out (Concussion), David Njoku: Questionable (Knee), Denzel Ward: Questionable (Calf)

Regional restrictions apply.