Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) host a streaking Cleveland Browns (3-1) squad on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns have won three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and Cleveland Stats

The Chargers average 23.8 points per game, 7.0 more than the Browns surrender per matchup (16.8).

The Chargers average 140.7 more yards per game (391.0) than the Browns allow per contest (250.3).

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (3).

The Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25.0) than the Chargers give up (18.5).

The Browns collect 57.3 more yards per game (389.3) than the Chargers allow (332.0).

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,178 yards while connecting on 68.9% of his passes (113-for-164), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (294.5 yards per game).

Austin Ekeler has racked up a team-high 283 rushing yards (70.8 per game) and two scores. He has tacked on 18 receptions for 141 yards and two TDs.

Mike Williams has reeled in 23 passes for a team best 306 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 76.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 11 tackles.

This season Nasir Adderley has collected 27 tackles, leading his team in tackles.

This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Derwin James S Toe Full Participation In Practice Justin Jackson RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Harris Jr. CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Drue Tranquill LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has 935 passing yards (233.8 per game) and a 65.5% completion percentage, throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 59 rushing yards on 15 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 14.8 yards per game.

Nick Chubb has 69 attempts for a team-high 362 rushing yards (90.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Malcolm Smith has 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Myles Garrett DE Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Denzel Ward CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Malik Jackson DT Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Troy Hill CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Chris Hubbard OT Tricep Did Not Participate In Practice Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jack Conklin OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jadeveon Clowney DE Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice J.C. Tretter C Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Malcolm Smith LB Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Takkarist McKinley DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Cowboys L 20-17 Home 9/26/2021 Chiefs W 30-24 Away 10/4/2021 Raiders W 28-14 Home 10/10/2021 Browns - Home 10/17/2021 Ravens - Away 10/31/2021 Patriots - Home 11/7/2021 Eagles - Away

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Houston W 31-21 Home 9/26/2021 Chicago W 26-6 Home 10/3/2021 Minnesota W 14-7 Away 10/10/2021 Los Angeles - Away 10/17/2021 Arizona - Home 10/21/2021 Denver - Home 10/31/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

