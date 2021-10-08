Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) host a streaking Cleveland Browns (3-1) squad on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns have won three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Browns
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Cleveland Stats
- The Chargers average 23.8 points per game, 7.0 more than the Browns surrender per matchup (16.8).
- The Chargers average 140.7 more yards per game (391.0) than the Browns allow per contest (250.3).
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (3).
- The Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25.0) than the Chargers give up (18.5).
- The Browns collect 57.3 more yards per game (389.3) than the Chargers allow (332.0).
- The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,178 yards while connecting on 68.9% of his passes (113-for-164), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (294.5 yards per game).
- Austin Ekeler has racked up a team-high 283 rushing yards (70.8 per game) and two scores. He has tacked on 18 receptions for 141 yards and two TDs.
- Mike Williams has reeled in 23 passes for a team best 306 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 76.5 receiving yards per game.
- This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 11 tackles.
- This season Nasir Adderley has collected 27 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Derwin James
S
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Jackson
RB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Harris Jr.
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Drue Tranquill
LB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Austin Ekeler
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Keenan Allen
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has 935 passing yards (233.8 per game) and a 65.5% completion percentage, throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 59 rushing yards on 15 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 14.8 yards per game.
- Nick Chubb has 69 attempts for a team-high 362 rushing yards (90.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Malcolm Smith has 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Myles Garrett
DE
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Denzel Ward
CB
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Malik Jackson
DT
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Troy Hill
CB
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Hubbard
OT
Tricep
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tony Fields II
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Malcolm Smith
LB
Abdomen
Did Not Participate In Practice
David Njoku
TE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Greg Newsome II
CB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Cowboys
L 20-17
Home
9/26/2021
Chiefs
W 30-24
Away
10/4/2021
Raiders
W 28-14
Home
10/10/2021
Browns
-
Home
10/17/2021
Ravens
-
Away
10/31/2021
Patriots
-
Home
11/7/2021
Eagles
-
Away
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Houston
W 31-21
Home
9/26/2021
Chicago
W 26-6
Home
10/3/2021
Minnesota
W 14-7
Away
10/10/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
10/17/2021
Arizona
-
Home
10/21/2021
Denver
-
Home
10/31/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
