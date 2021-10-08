Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) host a streaking Cleveland Browns (3-1) squad on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns have won three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Browns

    Los Angeles and Cleveland Stats

    • The Chargers average 23.8 points per game, 7.0 more than the Browns surrender per matchup (16.8).
    • The Chargers average 140.7 more yards per game (391.0) than the Browns allow per contest (250.3).
    • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (3).
    • The Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25.0) than the Chargers give up (18.5).
    • The Browns collect 57.3 more yards per game (389.3) than the Chargers allow (332.0).
    • The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,178 yards while connecting on 68.9% of his passes (113-for-164), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (294.5 yards per game).
    • Austin Ekeler has racked up a team-high 283 rushing yards (70.8 per game) and two scores. He has tacked on 18 receptions for 141 yards and two TDs.
    • Mike Williams has reeled in 23 passes for a team best 306 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 76.5 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 11 tackles.
    • This season Nasir Adderley has collected 27 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Derwin James

    S

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Justin Jackson

    RB

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chris Harris Jr.

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Drue Tranquill

    LB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Austin Ekeler

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Keenan Allen

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has 935 passing yards (233.8 per game) and a 65.5% completion percentage, throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 59 rushing yards on 15 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 14.8 yards per game.
    • Nick Chubb has 69 attempts for a team-high 362 rushing yards (90.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Malcolm Smith has 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Denzel Ward

    CB

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Troy Hill

    CB

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chris Hubbard

    OT

    Tricep

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tony Fields II

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jack Conklin

    OT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Elbow

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    WR

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jedrick Wills Jr.

    OT

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    J.C. Tretter

    C

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Malcolm Smith

    LB

    Abdomen

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    David Njoku

    TE

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Greg Newsome II

    CB

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Cowboys

    L 20-17

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Chiefs

    W 30-24

    Away

    10/4/2021

    Raiders

    W 28-14

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Away

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Houston

    W 31-21

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Chicago

    W 26-6

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Minnesota

    W 14-7

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

