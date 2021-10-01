Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Cleveland and Minnesota Stats

The Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings give up (26.0).

The Browns average only 0.3 more yards per game (410.0), than the Vikings give up per contest (409.7).

The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (2).

The Vikings rack up 29.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Browns surrender (20.0).

The Vikings rack up 176.3 more yards per game (425.0) than the Browns allow per matchup (248.7).

The Vikings have one giveaway this season, while the Browns have two takeaways.

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has posted 780 passing yards (260.0 YPG) with a 73.8% completion percentage (59-for-80) while firing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 48 rushing yards via 13 carries and one rushing touchdown.

Nick Chubb has rushed for a team-high 262 yards (87.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Myles Garrett has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, racking up 5.5 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Malcolm Smith has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended three this season.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jadeveon Clowney DE Neck Full Participation In Practice Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Chris Hubbard OT Tricep Limited Participation In Practice Jack Conklin OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Calf Out J.C. Tretter C Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 918 yards while completing 73.9% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (306.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball three times for 37 yards.

Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 192 rushing yards (64.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has added eight receptions for 60 yards .

This season Justin Jefferson has 20 receptions and leads the team with 254 yards (84.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Danielle Hunter has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Eric Kendricks has racked up 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

Nick Vigil has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Joseph K Hip Limited Participation In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Michael Pierce DT Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Bashaud Breeland CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Harrison Hand CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ben Ellefson TE Neck Did Not Participate In Practice Kris Boyd CB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Conklin TE Glute Limited Participation In Practice Mackensie Alexander CB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Darrisaw OT Groin Full Participation In Practice Dalvin Cook RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Barr LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Chiefs L 33-29 Away 9/19/2021 Texans W 31-21 Home 9/26/2021 Bears W 26-6 Home 10/3/2021 Vikings - Away 10/10/2021 Chargers - Away 10/17/2021 Cardinals - Home 10/21/2021 Broncos - Home

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Cincinnati L 27-24 Away 9/19/2021 Arizona L 34-33 Away 9/26/2021 Seattle W 30-17 Home 10/3/2021 Cleveland - Home 10/10/2021 Detroit - Home 10/17/2021 Carolina - Away 10/31/2021 Dallas - Home

