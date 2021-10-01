October 1, 2021
How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Browns

Cleveland and Minnesota Stats

  • The Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings give up (26.0).
  • The Browns average only 0.3 more yards per game (410.0), than the Vikings give up per contest (409.7).
  • The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (2).
  • The Vikings rack up 29.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Browns surrender (20.0).
  • The Vikings rack up 176.3 more yards per game (425.0) than the Browns allow per matchup (248.7).
  • The Vikings have one giveaway this season, while the Browns have two takeaways.

Browns Impact Players

  • Baker Mayfield has posted 780 passing yards (260.0 YPG) with a 73.8% completion percentage (59-for-80) while firing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 48 rushing yards via 13 carries and one rushing touchdown.
  • Nick Chubb has rushed for a team-high 262 yards (87.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • This season Myles Garrett has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, racking up 5.5 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 15 tackles.
  • Malcolm Smith has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended three this season.

Browns Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jadeveon Clowney

DE

Neck

Full Participation In Practice

Odell Beckham Jr.

WR

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Sione Takitaki

LB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Chris Hubbard

OT

Tricep

Limited Participation In Practice

Jack Conklin

OT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Greg Newsome II

CB

Calf

Out

J.C. Tretter

C

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

  • Kirk Cousins has thrown for 918 yards while completing 73.9% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (306.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball three times for 37 yards.
  • Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 192 rushing yards (64.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has added eight receptions for 60 yards .
  • This season Justin Jefferson has 20 receptions and leads the team with 254 yards (84.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
  • Danielle Hunter has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Eric Kendricks has racked up 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
  • Nick Vigil has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Vikings Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Greg Joseph

K

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Eric Kendricks

LB

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Michael Pierce

DT

Elbow

Limited Participation In Practice

Xavier Woods

S

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Bashaud Breeland

CB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Harrison Hand

CB

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Ben Ellefson

TE

Neck

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kris Boyd

CB

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tyler Conklin

TE

Glute

Limited Participation In Practice

Mackensie Alexander

CB

Personal

Did Not Participate In Practice

Christian Darrisaw

OT

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Dalvin Cook

RB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Anthony Barr

LB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR

Toe

Did Not Participate In Practice

Browns Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Chiefs

L 33-29

Away

9/19/2021

Texans

W 31-21

Home

9/26/2021

Bears

W 26-6

Home

10/3/2021

Vikings

-

Away

10/10/2021

Chargers

-

Away

10/17/2021

Cardinals

-

Home

10/21/2021

Broncos

-

Home

Vikings Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Cincinnati

L 27-24

Away

9/19/2021

Arizona

L 34-33

Away

9/26/2021

Seattle

W 30-17

Home

10/3/2021

Cleveland

-

Home

10/10/2021

Detroit

-

Home

10/17/2021

Carolina

-

Away

10/31/2021

Dallas

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

