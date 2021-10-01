The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Browns
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Cleveland and Minnesota Stats
- The Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings give up (26.0).
- The Browns average only 0.3 more yards per game (410.0), than the Vikings give up per contest (409.7).
- The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (2).
- The Vikings rack up 29.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Browns surrender (20.0).
- The Vikings rack up 176.3 more yards per game (425.0) than the Browns allow per matchup (248.7).
- The Vikings have one giveaway this season, while the Browns have two takeaways.
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has posted 780 passing yards (260.0 YPG) with a 73.8% completion percentage (59-for-80) while firing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 48 rushing yards via 13 carries and one rushing touchdown.
- Nick Chubb has rushed for a team-high 262 yards (87.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Myles Garrett has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, racking up 5.5 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 15 tackles.
- Malcolm Smith has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended three this season.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Sione Takitaki
LB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Hubbard
OT
Tricep
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Newsome II
CB
Calf
Out
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has thrown for 918 yards while completing 73.9% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (306.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball three times for 37 yards.
- Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 192 rushing yards (64.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has added eight receptions for 60 yards .
- This season Justin Jefferson has 20 receptions and leads the team with 254 yards (84.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Danielle Hunter has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Eric Kendricks has racked up 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- Nick Vigil has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Greg Joseph
K
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Kendricks
LB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Michael Pierce
DT
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
Xavier Woods
S
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Bashaud Breeland
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Harrison Hand
CB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Ben Ellefson
TE
Neck
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kris Boyd
CB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Conklin
TE
Glute
Limited Participation In Practice
Mackensie Alexander
CB
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Christian Darrisaw
OT
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Dalvin Cook
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Anthony Barr
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Chiefs
L 33-29
Away
9/19/2021
Texans
W 31-21
Home
9/26/2021
Bears
W 26-6
Home
10/3/2021
Vikings
-
Away
10/10/2021
Chargers
-
Away
10/17/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
10/21/2021
Broncos
-
Home
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Cincinnati
L 27-24
Away
9/19/2021
Arizona
L 34-33
Away
9/26/2021
Seattle
W 30-17
Home
10/3/2021
Cleveland
-
Home
10/10/2021
Detroit
-
Home
10/17/2021
Carolina
-
Away
10/31/2021
Dallas
-
Home
