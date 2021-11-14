Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (5-4) visit a streaking New England Patriots (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have won three straight games. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and Cleveland Stats

This year, the Patriots score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns surrender (21.8).

The Patriots collect 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (309.7).

The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Browns rack up 24.9 points per game, six more than the Patriots allow (18.9).

The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots give up per contest (340.3).

The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has accumulated 2,135 passing yards (237.2 per game) while completing 204 of 300 throws (68%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Damien Harris has churned out a team-leading 547 rushing yards (60.8 per game) plus seven touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has hauled in 46 catches for 434 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.

Matthew Judon has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10 TFL and 36 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 53 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.

J.C. Jackson has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and 12 passes defended nine this season.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Gunner Olszewski WR Concussion Out Damien Harris RB Concussion Out Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Jalen Mills CB Thigh Questionable Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable N'Keal Harry WR Knee Questionable Nick Folk K Left knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Jake Bailey P Right knee Questionable Rhamondre Stevenson RB Concussion Questionable Jamie Collins Sr. LB Ankle Doubtful

Browns Impact Players

This season Baker Mayfield has recorded 1,917 passing yards (213 per game) while going 150-for-225 (66.7%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

D'Ernest Johnson has run for a team-leading 195 yards on 37 carries (21.7 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season David Njoku has 21 receptions for a team-high 341 yards (37.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 12 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 33 tackles.

Anthony Walker has collected 57 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season John Johnson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 30 tackles and three passes defended.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Greedy Williams CB Shoulder Questionable Takkarist McKinley DE Groin Out Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Malik Jackson DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jadeveon Clowney DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Harrison Bryant TE Thigh Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Jets W 54-13 Home 10/31/2021 Chargers W 27-24 Away 11/7/2021 Panthers W 24-6 Away 11/14/2021 Browns - Home 11/18/2021 Falcons - Away 11/28/2021 Titans - Home 12/6/2021 Bills - Away

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Denver W 17-14 Home 10/31/2021 Pittsburgh L 15-10 Home 11/7/2021 Cincinnati W 41-16 Away 11/14/2021 New England - Away 11/21/2021 Detroit - Home 11/28/2021 Baltimore - Away 12/12/2021 Baltimore - Home

