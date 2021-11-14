How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Browns (5-4) visit a streaking New England Patriots (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have won three straight games. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Browns
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and Cleveland Stats
- This year, the Patriots score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns surrender (21.8).
- The Patriots collect 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (309.7).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- The Browns rack up 24.9 points per game, six more than the Patriots allow (18.9).
- The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots give up per contest (340.3).
- The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has accumulated 2,135 passing yards (237.2 per game) while completing 204 of 300 throws (68%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- Damien Harris has churned out a team-leading 547 rushing yards (60.8 per game) plus seven touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers has hauled in 46 catches for 434 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.
- Matthew Judon has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10 TFL and 36 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger's 53 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
- J.C. Jackson has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and 12 passes defended nine this season.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Gunner Olszewski
WR
Concussion
Out
Damien Harris
RB
Concussion
Out
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Questionable
Jalen Mills
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Shaq Mason
OL
Abdomen
Questionable
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Ankle
Questionable
N'Keal Harry
WR
Knee
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Left knee
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Jake Bailey
P
Right knee
Questionable
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
Concussion
Questionable
Jamie Collins Sr.
LB
Ankle
Doubtful
Browns Impact Players
- This season Baker Mayfield has recorded 1,917 passing yards (213 per game) while going 150-for-225 (66.7%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with three interceptions.
- D'Ernest Johnson has run for a team-leading 195 yards on 37 carries (21.7 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season David Njoku has 21 receptions for a team-high 341 yards (37.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 12 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 33 tackles.
- Anthony Walker has collected 57 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season John Johnson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 30 tackles and three passes defended.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Greedy Williams
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Groin
Out
Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Malik Jackson
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Myles Garrett
DE
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Harrison Bryant
TE
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Jets
W 54-13
Home
10/31/2021
Chargers
W 27-24
Away
11/7/2021
Panthers
W 24-6
Away
11/14/2021
Browns
-
Home
11/18/2021
Falcons
-
Away
11/28/2021
Titans
-
Home
12/6/2021
Bills
-
Away
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Denver
W 17-14
Home
10/31/2021
Pittsburgh
L 15-10
Home
11/7/2021
Cincinnati
W 41-16
Away
11/14/2021
New England
-
Away
11/21/2021
Detroit
-
Home
11/28/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
12/12/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
