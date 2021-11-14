Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Browns (5-4) visit a streaking New England Patriots (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have won three straight games. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Browns

    New England and Cleveland Stats

    • This year, the Patriots score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns surrender (21.8).
    • The Patriots collect 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (309.7).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Browns rack up 24.9 points per game, six more than the Patriots allow (18.9).
    • The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots give up per contest (340.3).
    • The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has accumulated 2,135 passing yards (237.2 per game) while completing 204 of 300 throws (68%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has churned out a team-leading 547 rushing yards (60.8 per game) plus seven touchdowns.
    • Jakobi Meyers has hauled in 46 catches for 434 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.
    • Matthew Judon has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger's 53 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
    • J.C. Jackson has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and 12 passes defended nine this season.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Gunner Olszewski

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Damien Harris

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Kyle Van Noy

    LB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Jalen Mills

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Dont'a Hightower

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    N'Keal Harry

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Left knee

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Jake Bailey

    P

    Right knee

    Questionable

    Rhamondre Stevenson

    RB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Jamie Collins Sr.

    LB

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Browns Impact Players

    • This season Baker Mayfield has recorded 1,917 passing yards (213 per game) while going 150-for-225 (66.7%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with three interceptions.
    • D'Ernest Johnson has run for a team-leading 195 yards on 37 carries (21.7 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season David Njoku has 21 receptions for a team-high 341 yards (37.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 12 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 33 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker has collected 57 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season John Johnson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 30 tackles and three passes defended.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Greedy Williams

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Groin

    Out

    Donovan Peoples-Jones

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Harrison Bryant

    TE

    Thigh

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Jets

    W 54-13

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Chargers

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Panthers

    W 24-6

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Denver

    W 17-14

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 15-10

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 41-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
