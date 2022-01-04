Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field in an AFC North showdown. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Cleveland Stats

This year, the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns allow (21.9).

The Steelers rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow per matchup (321.0).

The Steelers have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Browns.

The Browns score 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers surrender (24.7).

The Browns rack up 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per matchup (368.4).

The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).

Steelers Impact Players

This season Ben Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 yards per game) while going 336-for-515 (65.2%) and throwing 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 67 catches for 422 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has been targeted 144 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 1,079 yards (71.9 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 17.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 54 tackles.

This season Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 114 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.

Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended 15 this season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kendrick Green C Calf Questionable Buddy Johnson LB Foot Out Pressley Harvin III P Personal Questionable Trai Turner OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards while completing 62.4% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (188.3 yards per game).

Nick Chubb has taken 207 attempts for a team-leading 1,143 rushing yards (76.2 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has 28 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 15.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Anthony Walker's 97 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.

Denzel Ward has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Wilson LB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice John Johnson S Hamstring Out Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable Kareem Hunt RB Ankle Questionable Troy Hill CB Knee Out Ronnie Harrison S Ankle Out J.C. Tretter C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Baker Mayfield QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jarvis Landry WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Andy Janovich FB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Vikings L 36-28 Away 12/19/2021 Titans W 19-13 Home 12/26/2021 Chiefs L 36-10 Away 1/3/2022 Browns - Home

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Baltimore W 24-22 Home 12/20/2021 Las Vegas L 16-14 Home 12/25/2021 Green Bay L 24-22 Away 1/3/2022 Pittsburgh - Away

