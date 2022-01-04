Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field in an AFC North showdown. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Pittsburgh and Cleveland Stats
- This year, the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns allow (21.9).
- The Steelers rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow per matchup (321.0).
- The Steelers have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Browns.
- The Browns score 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers surrender (24.7).
- The Browns rack up 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per matchup (368.4).
- The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).
Steelers Impact Players
- This season Ben Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 yards per game) while going 336-for-515 (65.2%) and throwing 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
- Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 67 catches for 422 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has been targeted 144 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 1,079 yards (71.9 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 17.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 54 tackles.
- This season Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 114 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
- Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended 15 this season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kendrick Green
C
Calf
Questionable
Buddy Johnson
LB
Foot
Out
Pressley Harvin III
P
Personal
Questionable
Trai Turner
OG
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Pat Freiermuth
TE
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards while completing 62.4% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (188.3 yards per game).
- Nick Chubb has taken 207 attempts for a team-leading 1,143 rushing yards (76.2 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones has 28 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 15.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 49 tackles.
- Anthony Walker's 97 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Denzel Ward has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mack Wilson
LB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
John Johnson
S
Hamstring
Out
Malik Jackson
DT
Knee
Questionable
Kareem Hunt
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Troy Hill
CB
Knee
Out
Ronnie Harrison
S
Ankle
Out
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Baker Mayfield
QB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jarvis Landry
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Andy Janovich
FB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Myles Garrett
DE
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Vikings
L 36-28
Away
12/19/2021
Titans
W 19-13
Home
12/26/2021
Chiefs
L 36-10
Away
1/3/2022
Browns
-
Home
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Baltimore
W 24-22
Home
12/20/2021
Las Vegas
L 16-14
Home
12/25/2021
Green Bay
L 24-22
Away
1/3/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
