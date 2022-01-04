Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field in an AFC North showdown. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns

    Pittsburgh and Cleveland Stats

    • This year, the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns allow (21.9).
    • The Steelers rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow per matchup (321.0).
    • The Steelers have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Browns.
    • The Browns score 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers surrender (24.7).
    • The Browns rack up 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per matchup (368.4).
    • The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • This season Ben Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 yards per game) while going 336-for-515 (65.2%) and throwing 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 67 catches for 422 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has been targeted 144 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 1,079 yards (71.9 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 17.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 54 tackles.
    • This season Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 114 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
    • Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended 15 this season.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kendrick Green

    C

    Calf

    Questionable

    Buddy Johnson

    LB

    Foot

    Out

    Pressley Harvin III

    P

    Personal

    Questionable

    Trai Turner

    OG

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Pat Freiermuth

    TE

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards while completing 62.4% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (188.3 yards per game).
    • Nick Chubb has taken 207 attempts for a team-leading 1,143 rushing yards (76.2 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • Donovan Peoples-Jones has 28 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 15.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 49 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker's 97 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Denzel Ward has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Mack Wilson

    LB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    John Johnson

    S

    Hamstring

    Out

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Kareem Hunt

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Troy Hill

    CB

    Knee

    Out

    Ronnie Harrison

    S

    Ankle

    Out

    J.C. Tretter

    C

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

    LB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Baker Mayfield

    QB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jarvis Landry

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Andy Janovich

    FB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Vikings

    L 36-28

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Titans

    W 19-13

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Chiefs

    L 36-10

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Browns

    -

    Home

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Baltimore

    W 24-22

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 16-14

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-22

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) looks for an opening around Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    25 seconds ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    25 seconds ago
    Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

    15 minutes ago
    unlv women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball

    15 minutes ago
    Jimmy Fallon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'That's My Jam' Premiere

    15 minutes ago
    The Cleaning Lady
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Premiere

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Iowa

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    45 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Steelers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy