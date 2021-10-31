Skip to main content
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Browns (4-3) face a fellow AFC North opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

    Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

    Cleveland and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers give up (22.0).
    • The Browns rack up 393.4 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 352.3 the Steelers give up per matchup.
    • The Browns have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (5).
    • The Steelers rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).
    • The Steelers average 323.8 yards per game, 27.5 more yards than the 296.3 the Browns allow.
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has 1,474 yards through the air (210.6 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), flinging six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 attempts (with one touchdown).
    • Nick Chubb has put up a team-high 523 yards (74.7 per game) and tallied four touchdowns.
    • David Njoku has 17 catches (21 targets) and paces his team with 284 receiving yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker's 35 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
    • This season Greedy Williams leads the team with one interception and has added 22 tackles and five passes defended.

    Browns Injuries: Wyatt Teller: Out (Calf), Jacob Phillips: Out (Knee), Austin Hooper: Out (Abdomen)

    Steelers Impact Players

    • This season, Ben Roethlisberger has recorded 1,515 passing yards (252.5 per game) while connecting on 153 of 235 passes (65.1%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has taken 102 attempts for a team-leading 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 34 passes for a team-high 244 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
    • This season Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 47 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 33 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

    Steelers Injuries: Chris Wormley: Out (Knee), Mike Hilton: Questionable (Shoulder), Derek Watt: Questionable (Hamstring), Jordan Dangerfield: Out (Quadricep), Ulysees Gilbert III: Out (Back)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

