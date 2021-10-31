Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Browns (4-3) face a fellow AFC North opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Browns
-5
43
Cleveland and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers give up (22.0).
- The Browns rack up 393.4 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 352.3 the Steelers give up per matchup.
- The Browns have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (5).
- The Steelers rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).
- The Steelers average 323.8 yards per game, 27.5 more yards than the 296.3 the Browns allow.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has 1,474 yards through the air (210.6 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), flinging six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 attempts (with one touchdown).
- Nick Chubb has put up a team-high 523 yards (74.7 per game) and tallied four touchdowns.
- David Njoku has 17 catches (21 targets) and paces his team with 284 receiving yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
- Anthony Walker's 35 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- This season Greedy Williams leads the team with one interception and has added 22 tackles and five passes defended.
Browns Injuries: Wyatt Teller: Out (Calf), Jacob Phillips: Out (Knee), Austin Hooper: Out (Abdomen)
Steelers Impact Players
- This season, Ben Roethlisberger has recorded 1,515 passing yards (252.5 per game) while connecting on 153 of 235 passes (65.1%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Najee Harris has taken 102 attempts for a team-leading 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 34 passes for a team-high 244 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
- This season Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 47 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 33 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.
Steelers Injuries: Chris Wormley: Out (Knee), Mike Hilton: Questionable (Shoulder), Derek Watt: Questionable (Hamstring), Jordan Dangerfield: Out (Quadricep), Ulysees Gilbert III: Out (Back)
