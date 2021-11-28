How to Watch Browns at Ravens

The AFC North divisional rivalry is here, as the No. 1 Ravens take on the No. 4 Browns in Baltimore.

The Browns are one of those teams that have a positive record and are currently last in their division. They are No. 4 in the AFC North with a record of 6-5. They are 3-2 in their last five games and alternated wins and losses every week. Most recently, they beat the Lions 13-10.

How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are 7-3 and the No. 1 team in the same division as Cleveland. Baltimore has been on a cold stretch as of late, losing two of its three games this season in the last four weeks. The Ravens lost to division rival Cincinnati 41-17 and then to the Dolphins 22-10 two weeks later. Last week, they beat the Bears 16-13.

Cleveland is led by Baker Mayfield, who has 2,166 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nick Chubb is the team's leading rusher with 851 yards on 142 attempts. He is averaging 6.0 yards per attempt.

Lamar Jackson has been nothing short of stellar this season. He has thrown for 2,447 yards and 14 touchdowns through 10 games. He has also run 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Like Chubb, he's also averaging 6.0 yards per attempt.

Baltimore is projected to win this game by just over a field goal with a favored spread of -4. Their money line is -190 while Cleveland's is +160. They Over/Under total points scored in this rivalry is 46.5 points.

