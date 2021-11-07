How to Watch Browns at Bengals

When the Browns and Bengals meet on Sunday, both teams will be coming off a loss as the Battle of Ohio takes place for the 96th time.

The Bengals have had one week to try to make sense of the Week 8 loss at the Jets, and with a divisional game against an in-state rival, this week’s matchup against the Browns will surely refocus Cincinnati and keep them on pace with the AFC North division-leading Ravens.

Cleveland, now without the services of wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. will forge forward with the NFL’s leading rushing attack as they look for their fourth straight win against Cincinnati.

How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WMAZ-Macon, GA)

Ja’Marr Chase has been making a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors leading all rookie wide receivers with 786 yards on 38 catches and seven touchdowns. His 20.7 yards per catch leads all pass-catchers who have more than 10 receptions this season.

Cleveland comes in having lost three of their last four games, having failed to score more than 18 points in each of their last three. Their scoring output is directly tied to the success of their running game. Each of the last two weeks, the Browns have failed to top 100 rushing yards and are only averaging 13.5 points per game in that span.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, an injury that was sustained in the Week 2 win against Houston.

Cleveland has won five of the last six matchups against Cincinnati while the Bengals lead the all-time series 51-44.

